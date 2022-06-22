ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Chukars losing streak hits 3

By POST REGISTER
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chukars lost their third straight game, falling 13-8 to the Missoula PaddleHeads Tuesday night. Idaho Falls still holds a one-game...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Bandits win two in second day of Medford Tourney

The Idaho Falls Bandits won two games Saturday beating the Chico Nuts 8-2 and the Medford Mustangs 10-6. Merit Jones and RJ Woods each recorded two hits. Woods recorded two doubles and Jones, Ryan Horvath and Chandler Robinson each recorded a double. In the second game, the Chukars book-ended the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Chukars fall to PaddleHeads

The Idaho Falls Chukars fell 10-6 to the Missoula PaddleHeads at home Thursday night after a late surge powered Missoula to the win. The Chukars built a 3-1 lead early on the PaddleHeads but seven runs in the fifth through seventh innings gave Missoula an 8-3 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Chukars bounce back with win over Glaciers

The Chukars beat the Glacier Range Riders 6-3 in the opening game of the two team's series Saturday. Jose Reyes hit a home run to score two runs and Hunter Hisky singled scoring two runs giving the Chukars a lede in the second inning. Then the Idaho Falls defense did the rest.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls Women’s Golf Association

Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 90, low putts Kristy Wachs 36. First flight: Low gross Joan Ozmun and Ginger Reid 92, low net Carol Ball 72, low putts Katie Searle and Merlyn Belloff 35. Second flight: Low gross Sharon Griffith 91, low putts Sandy Wierman 31. Sandcreek 6-15-2022. Championship...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Montana Sports
State
Idaho State
Missoula, MT
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
City
Missoula, MT
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The case against D. C. McEntire, charged in Bonneville County District Court with obtaining money under false pretenses, was dismissed this week in 1922, but not without uproar or rancor. “The case has attracted considerable attention in the court owing to the fact that the defendant sought to discredit attorney George Edgington, who assisted in the prosecution,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Affidavits were submitted tending to show that Edgington had at one time discussed the idea of accepting a bribe to drop the case. Later, an affidavit committee appointed by Judge Gwinn reported in favor of Edgington. The affidavits were found to be false, and Attorney Edgington was fully exonerated. Edgington made strenuous objections to the case against McEntire being dropped, but County Attorney Hawley held that the evidence was not sufficient to convict and McEntire was released.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Did I Win?: Rainsdon family shares writing success

In the 2022 Idaho PBS Kids Writers Contest, sponsored by Idaho Public Television and IDeal, seven out of the 10 eastern Idaho winners came from local areas. These winners included Whitlee May Filmore of Blackfoot; Hudson Tracy of Victor; Ella Warmann of Idaho Falls; Oakley Nebeker of Blackfoot; Lucy Rogers of Blackfoot; Brooklyn Tracy of Victor; and Charlotte Rainsdon of Blackfoot.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Pride festivities kickoff this weekend

This year’s Idaho Falls LGBTQ Pride festivities marks the 10th anniversary of Pride celebrations in Idaho Falls. “Being 10 years of Pride here in Idaho Falls is an awesome thing,” said Kelly McCary, development director for Idaho Falls Pride. “Other cities in Idaho have not been able to have Pride 10 years running and this year is extra special.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missoula Paddleheads#Pioneer League#The Pioneer League North#Melaleuca Field
Post Register

Guardipee, Elsie

Elsie Ruth Guardipee, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 22, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Elsie was born August 11, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana, to James Guardipee and Isabell Nomee Guardipee. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho and Montana. Elsie made her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she was a homemaker and mother. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She enjoyed walking along the river, fishing, camping and traveling. She loved animals and birds. Elsie is survived by her children, Laura (Samuel) Corando of Drummond, MT, Sheila (Adrian) Carranza of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Melody (Mario) Villanueva of Idaho Falls, ID, Robert Charboneau, Jason Charboneau, Shawn Charboneau, Preston Charboneau, William Charboneau; sister, Ardelia Silveria of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Dennis Guardipee of Eugene, OR; 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and Bertha Ortega, Clara Ford, Emma Malatare, Elmer "Dusty" Guardipee, Clifford Charboneau, George Guardipee, Robert Padilla Charboneau, Pedro Lopez, and her grandson Jesus Charboneau. No public services are planned. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Elsie 8/11/1944 - 6/22/2022Guardipee.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

County library district leases space for Ammon and west Idaho Falls branches

The Bonneville County Library District has finalized leases for two upcoming library branches in Ammon and west Idaho Falls. The library district announced the branch locations on its Facebook page on Thursday. The Ammon branch will be in a 7,000-square-foot space in the Teton Spectrum building on 3015 South 25th East. The space was formerly occupied by Lane Bryant and is adjacent to Bed Bath and Beyond and Deseret Book.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Nez Perce take over fish production at Dworshak

AHSAHKA — In a ceremony attended by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, top civilian leaders of the Army Corps of Engineers and other state, federal and tribal dignitaries, the Nez Perce Tribe officially took over fish production responsibilities at Dworshak National Fish Hatchery on Thursday. The hatchery, constructed in 1969,...
AHSAHKA, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Post Register

i-STEM workshop gives passionate Idaho teachers new skills

Eastern Idaho K-12 educators have given up some of their summer break and gathered together this week for a four-day workshop put on by Idaho STEM Action Center at the College of Eastern Idaho. For the first time since 2019, the i-STEM institutes have been held in person. Due to...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

War Bonnet Round Up looks for national anthem singers

Idaho's oldest rodeo, the War Bonnet Round Up, is looking for people to perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" each night of the four-day rodeo. The rodeo will be held at Sandy Downs Arena Aug. 3-6. On the night someone is performing the national anthem, they are permitted three guests to join them in a VIP experience at the arena.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Arts & music briefly

The East Idaho Renaissance Faire will begin 11 a.m. today at Krupp Scout Hollow, 688 N. 4200 E. in Rigby. The faire will also take place from Saturday, July 1 and 2, July 8 and 9, and July 15 and 16. The faire runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

'Biblioburro' gives free books to local children

Biblioburro, a local initiative to bring free books to children in Idaho Falls, began as a post-COVID response to bridge the learning gaps that had begun during quarantine. "We were worried about the learning loss that was happening and were desperate to find a way to help the children in the area," said Gail Rochelle, director of federal programs for Idaho Falls School District 91 and creator of Idaho Falls' own Biblioburro.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Community Food Basket Fourth of July donation collection changes

Unlike previous years, the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls will not be taking food donations during the Fourth of July parade. In past parades, the Food Basket had volunteers walk in front of floats with baskets for community members to donate food. However, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Chamber of Commerce agreed that safety concerns and logistical issues will prohibit these food donations.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Levy rates expected to decrease as home values rise

With home values rising, driving up the property tax citizens pay on their residences, city levy rates are expected to decrease to compensate for that rise. Bingham County Assessor Donavan Harrington and county Treasurer Tanna Beal visited with city councils around the county and the county commissioners to tell them this.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Rowland trial date delayed one week

BLACKFOOT — A jury trial for Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland was moved back a week to July 25 at 1:30 p.m. because of scheduling conflicts with one of the alleged victims in the case, District Judge Stephen Dunn decided Thursday in a pre-trial conference via Zoom. Lead Deputy...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Enough is enough on taxes

Bonneville County property owners, which includes all the cities, towns, villages, etc., 70 or more years of age should no longer have to pay any school taxes, bonds, assessments or levies of any kind, period. Actually, this should be a statewide policy. They have more than paid their dues and/or...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy