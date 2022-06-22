4 More for Moore: Moore wins second term to state House

Incumbent Parker Duncan Moore positioned himself for a second consecutive full term in the state House of Representatives by defeating Republican challenger Patrick Johnson in a primary runoff Tuesday for the District 4 seat.

“This being my seventh election in the last four-and-a-half years and my second runoff, we knew what to expect. We made sure we got our people to the polls,” said Moore.

In another runoff for a state House seat, Ben Harrison defeated Jason Black for the District 2 Republican nomination.

In District 4, the 33-year-old Moore of Hartselle received 53.7% of the vote, with provisional ballots uncounted. Moore had 2,921 votes to Johnson's 2,514 (46.3%).

“I am glad and honored that the people found continued favor and continued trust in me to give me four more years to serve,” Moore said.

Moore campaigned on infrastructure improvements, including the widening of Alabama 20 in Limestone County and a third bridge across the Tennessee River, mental health services and teacher retention.

“We are the largest growing district in the state, not only population-wise, but economy-wise. We are definitely moving in the right direction. I look forward to continuing to tackle the important issues of mental health, our education system and our infrastructure,” Moore said.

For Moore, his desire to serve his community politically stems from his family.

“I’ve got a lot of educators, people in the medical field and first responders in my family. I grew up with that sense of community and that sense of giving back. Serving has truly been a blessing,” Moore said.

District 4 includes portions of Morgan, Limestone and Madison counties. Cities and towns in the district include Southeast Decatur, eastern Hartselle, Priceville and western Madison. No Democrat is running for the District 4 seat. Barring a successful write-in candidate in the Nov. 8 general election, Moore will continue to represent District 4.

Moore was initially elected in a series of elections in 2017-18 to fill the final eight months in an unexpired term. He was reelected later in 2018 to his first full term.

In the race to represent District 2, which includes western Limestone County and eastern Lauderdale County, Harrison finished more than 800 votes ahead of Black. Harrison, of Cartwright, received 4,308 votes (55.6%) to 3,443 (44.4%) for Black, of Athens. No Democrat is running for the District 2 seat.

In a statement released when he announced his candidacy, Harrison listed the issues important to him as keeping taxes low, cutting wasteful spending and improving infrastructure.

Representatives earn $53,956 per year.

