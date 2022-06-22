ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur getting new blue look on tennis courts, outdoor pickleball courts

By Wes Tomlinson Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUApK_0gI766DN00

Most of Decatur’s public tennis courts will get a new look with U.S. Open Blue playing surfaces, and several of them will be converted into outdoor pickleball courts through a city project that began this week. The first converted courts could be ready late next month.

Aaron Lang, maintenance supervisor at Decatur Parks & Recreation, said the project was bid out to Birmingham-based Lower Bros. Tennis Courts at $310,000 to resurface courts at eight sites.

As part of the project, courts at two of the sites will be converted into seven pickleball courts, according to Dan Lucas, city tennis director. He said the resurfacing will make the courts' playing surfaces the U.S. Open's trademark blue, and the areas surrounding the courts will be U.S. Open Green.

"It's going to be the same colors as center court at the U.S. Open," Lucas said. "Everybody's going to these colors now."

Owen Lower and Jeff Willings from Lower Bros. were at the four Delano Park tennis courts on Tuesday and had finished resurfacing the four court pads with a coating of U.S. Open Blue acrylic paint. The court pads had previously been dark green. Willings and Lower started repainting the light green areas between courts and will also add white boundary lines.

“It had a lot of cracks in it so we’ve repaired all the cracks and now we’re just resurfacing,” Lower said. “It’s just a normal crack-repair resurface.”

Willings said before painting, they laid a fiberglass membrane over the cracks on the tennis court.

“We’re done with painting the blue, now we’re putting green on the outside,” Willings said.

Lower and Willings said they will finish resurfacing the Delano Park tennis courts this week and will start work on the courts at the Jimmy Johns Tennis Complex at Point Mallard next week. They will also resurface courts at Pop Oliver Park, Austin Junior High, Carrie Mathews Recreation Center, Julian Harris Elementary, Walter Jackson Elementary and Flint City Park.

The three tennis courts at Austin Junior High School will be converted into six pickleball courts during the resurfacing, according to Lucas. The tennis court at Pop Oliver Park will become one pickleball court. Lucas said the city had hoped to create two pickleball courts at Pop Oliver, but its tennis court is smaller than regulation and there was room for only one pickleball court.

Lang said the first resurfaced outdoor pickleball court could be ready in late July.

When Lower Bros. is finished, the city will have 30 resurfaced tennis hardcourts and seven pickleball courts with new surfaces. Lucas said the tennis courts at Wilson Morgan Park are not being resurfaced because they could be removed for the planned recreation center at that park.

The two outdoor tennis courts in the park at Julian Harris Elementary were previously marked for dual tennis/pickleball play and have portable pickleball nets. Lucas said it will be up to the city whether those courts are marked for pickleball again after resurfacing.

Lang said it will take a week to complete work on each tennis court site.

Invented in 1965, pickleball is a cross between tennis, Ping-Pong and badminton, played with a paddle and a perforated plastic ball. Pickleball uses a smaller court and lower net than tennis, but courts can be designed to serve both sports with a portable pickleball net.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Decatur Daily

Decatur officials consider ending near-ban on Airbnb-type rentals

Short-term residential rentals, such as through Airbnb, are common in Decatur despite an ordinance that almost completely bans them, but some city officials believe it's time to loosen the restrictions while taking steps to limit the impact on residential neighborhoods. Short-term rentals of private homes are rising in popularity but...
The Decatur Daily

Decatur school board personnel actions

The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions last week:. Austin High: Joel McCay, social studies teacher, May 27. Austin Junior High: Zach Linley, robotics/cybersecurity teacher, May 27. Benjamin Davis Elementary: Wanda F. Shaw, kindergarten teacher, May 27. Chestnut Grove Elementary: Heather Perry, first grade teacher, May...
DECATUR CITY, IA
The Decatur Daily

Chatterbox: Decatur High Class of 1972 celebrates 50 years

It’s hot! It's hotter than any June I can remember and I’ve been on this earth for a lot of years. One might think that it's an old-time religion thing as if God is trying to tell us, “If you can’t stand this heat, just imagine …”
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Decatur, AL
Government
The Decatur Daily

Decatur High class of 1982 reunion deadline approaching

Reservations and payments for the 40th reunion of the Decatur High School class of 1982 must be made by July 1. The reunion will be July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Decatur County Club ballroom. The cost is $35 for an individual or $60 for a couple. Heavy appetizers as well as tea, lemonade, coffee and water will be included. There will be a cash bar.
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Local citizens split over Roe v. Wade

Some local residents said the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday will protect God-given life, but others said the Supreme Court's ruling denies women control of their bodies, could force rape victims to give birth and doesn't guarantee "quality of life" for a child. “I feel like you should...
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickleball#City Park#Us Open#Lower Bros#Tennis Courts
The Decatur Daily

Gloria Lee

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE/ DECATUR, AL — Gloria Ann Lee, Age 91, Chattanooga, TN/Decatur, AL. On June 23, 2022, Gloria began her first perfect day with her Lord/Savior, Jesus Christ. Gloria Lee was born October 5, 1930, to James R Winton and Zella Winton, Married to John W. Lee, August 12,...
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Charles William Blackburn

DECATUR — Charles William Blackburn, 66, died June 21, 2022. No services are planned. Reynolds Funeral Home is assisting the family. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Beer Board to Hold Public Hearing

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BEER BOARD WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC HEARING ON JULY 1ST IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE BOARD WILL BE DISCUSSING AN APPLICATION FOR AN OFF-PREMISES PERMIT TO SELL BEER FROM A STORE. JEFFREY SCOTT MOORE WILL OPERATE, IF GRANTED THE PERMIT, UNDER THE NAME, MOORE’S COUNTRY STORE AND DELI IN FIVE POINTS.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
AL.com

Permit issued for $24.4M project at Decatur Polyplex plant

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. A $24.4 million project at Decatur’s Polyplex Americas plant and a $21.7 million project for a Shamrock Investment distribution center in Huntsville are the most expensive projects during a busy week for construction in the area.
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
themadisonrecord.com

Best Friends-Teammates-Roommates; Davenport And Salter Share Life Together

MADISON- Being new to a community can be a trying time for many youngsters facing new schools and new surroundings while looking to secure new friendships. For both D.J. Davenport and Terrance Salter, the experiences of being the newest “kids on the block” wound up being life-changing as the two became best friends, remain best of friends and will soon be college roommates as freshman football players at Campbellsville University, a private Christian school in Kentucky.
MADISON, AL
The Decatur Daily

Students learn car mechanics at Calhoun automotive camp

The roar of engines and power tools could be heard at Calhoun Community College’s automotive technology building Thursday as regional high school students assembled automotive gas engines and learned how to jump-start a truck. Brewer High sophomore Micah Cobb said his attendance at the Advanced Automotive Academy, hosted by...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

City adjusts garbage pickup

The garbage schedule for the City of Hartselle for the week of July 4 is as follows:. Garbage routes Monday through Wednesday will run one day late. Thursday’s garbage route will run Thursday. Please refer to 2022 recycle calendar for recycle route changes. There will be no yard waste...
HARTSELLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

GPS ping locates Ohio murder suspect's body in Falkville

Local authorities assisting Dayton, Ohio, police in their search for a double-homicide suspect Thursday located his body in Falkville through pings to his mobile phone GPS. Falkville police officers and Morgan County sheriff's deputies responded to the request to find a missing or wanted person from the Dayton Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The Dayton police had arranged for the mobile phone pings that led local authorities to the body of Waverly Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, in his vehicle at 240 Buster Road near the Interstate 65 exit for Falkville.
FALKVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Community Hosts Event to ‘Stomp Out’ HIV

More than a million Americans live with HIV, and an estimated 13% of people with HIV do not know they have it, according to the CDC. Local activists said HIV can impact anyone, so more than 50 community organizations teamed up on Saturday to host a ‘stomp out’ HIV event.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Golf: Spirit of America could be wide open

There’s a saying about how it’s better to be the hunter instead of the hunted. That can also apply to golf. It’s better to be chasing a tournament’s defending champion than it is to be the defending champion and have everyone chasing you. But when the...
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
178
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy