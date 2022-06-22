ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Evacuation orders lifted for fast-moving wildfire in San Mateo County

KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvacuation orders were lifted for a fast-moving wildfire in San Mateo...

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters work to contain 3 new brush fires in Bay Area

ALAMO, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area. The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said. In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire....
ALAMO, CA
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
San Mateo County, CA
Government
KTVU FOX 2

Rapidly spreading brush fire burning in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. - Firefighters on Friday raced to the scene of a rapidly spreading grass fire in Pittsburg. The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the fire broke out around 12:48 p.m. in the vicinity of Kirker Pass and Hess roads. Fire officials urged the public to avoid the area.
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Above average temps inland

San Francisco will see mild temps for Sunday's Pride celebration, but inland temperatures will be above average. KTVU's Rosemary Orozco has your 5 day forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews battling series of fires across the Bay Area

CROCKETT, Calif. - Firefighters raced to a series of wildfires that broke out around the Bay Area Thursday afternoon, threatening homes and forcing evacuations. The first fire, dubbed the Canyon Inc Fire, broke out around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge between Bernal Ave and Castlewood Drive. The fire prompted...
CANYON, CA
#Wildfire#Cal Fire
KTVU FOX 2

Fatal crash in Moraga knocks out power for thousands

MORAGA, Calif. - A fatal crash shut down a busy intersection in Orinda Saturday. Police said Moraga Way at Glorietta Boulevard was closed due to the accident, shortly before noon. They alerted the public to use alternate routes. Details of the collision have not been given, but the crash reportedly...
MORAGA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County does away with indoor mask order

OAKLAND, Calif. - Public health leaders in Alameda County announced Friday that the county will again rescind its indoor mask order. Health officials said the order will expire on June 25 at 12:01 a.m. as Alameda County's COVID-19 case rate improves, especially across each of the county’s largest racial and ethnic groups, including Hispanic/Latino residents who were once again disproportionately affected.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PF&E fined $1.27M for failure to fix corroding pipes

SAN FRANCISCO - PG&E received a $1.27 million fine and citation for failing to promptly fix problems with corrosion prevention systems in its natural gas pipelines, the California Public Utilities Commission announced on Friday. Following an investigation, the state oversight commission concluded that PG&E did not address issues in 127...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Muni shooting victim ID'd; gunman still at large

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during a Muni shooting at the Castro station this week as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive. Police are still looking for the gunman. The shooting occurred officials said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Miniature house mysteriously appears in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO - A tiny little house that mysteriously appeared in Golden Gate Park has people scratching their heads as to how it got there. The miniature model of a blue-and-yellow Victorian sits on top of a tree stump, about 30-feet high near the southern entrance of the park at 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Pride weekend a mix of 'joy and rage'

SAN FRANCISCO - Saturday’s Pride events were a mix of celebration and protest. During the San Francisco Dyke March, many people held signs demanding trans rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and blasting the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade. Throughout the day, several more protest marches moved up and down...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest alleged Muni gunman in Pittsburg, victim ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

