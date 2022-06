Jurors returned a verdict in favor of the defendant after a man shot and killed a beloved family dog. The plaintiff’s attorneys asked for $450,000 in damages. The question before the panel was whether or not Zachary K. Deaterly acted in self-defense when he fatally injured the Staffordshire terrier mix Candy in a Nov. 16, 2016 confrontation. Jurors determined that he was justified in using self-defense.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO