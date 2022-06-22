ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business pivot pays off: High Point company among region’s fastest-growing

By Guy Lucas enterprise editor
 4 days ago
Alex Moore, left, and Ryan Burkett decided in 2013 to devote their full attention to Stratagon, which in the past few years has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in the Triad. SPECIAL | STRATAGON

HIGH POINT

Alex Moore and Ryan Burkett have what is now one of the fastest-growing companies in the Triad, but for its first several years it wasn’t even the main work they pursued.

And at the very beginning, it wasn’t even a business, Moore said. It was more like providing advice.

“We had been asked by friends in small business, ‘Hey, can you help us with this?’ ” he said.

That was almost 20 years ago.

The two met while pursuing master’s degrees in business at UNC Greensboro.

They each had arrived at UNCG with prior business experience — Burkett with IBM and Moore with agricultural science company Syngenta — and no intention to strike out on their own.

After getting their degrees in 2004, Burkett joined Wachovia, which later became part of Wells Fargo, and Moore continued his career with Syngenta.

But those questions from friends and from others who heard about the help they provided kept coming, Moore said.

“We always had a desire to help people,” he said.

These were local people with small businesses, such as cleaning services or selling T-shirts. What they often had in common was that no matter how good they were at their jobs, they suffered from a lack of resources they needed to keep the business growing, or a lack of knowledge about such things as marketing strategy and how that differs from just advertising, Burkett said.

“To find people who were scrappy enough to make themselves successful, to pull themselves up by the bootstraps, and have next to nothing was sometimes frustrating,” he said.

They founded Stratagon — the name draws from “strategy” — to formalize their occasional work as marketing and business strategy consultants while still pursuing their individual corporate careers and rising in management.

When they decided in 2013 that their growing work with Stratagon needed to become their full-time pursuit, opening in High Point seemed a natural fit.

Neither of them is originally from High Point — Moore grew up near Dover, Delaware, Burkett grew up in Eden — but Moore had always lived here while working at Syngenta’s Greensboro headquarters, and Burkett’s mother’s family is from the High Point-Jamestown area, so “High Point is like a second home to me.”

As Stratagon grew, including adding a Charlotte office, it remained headquartered in High Point. When it outgrew its original northeastern High Point offices, Moore said, “We made a very intentional move to move to High Point proper.”

In 2018 they bought a vacant building that once housed a dry cleaning business at what was virtually ground zero of High Point’s downtown revitalization effort, directly across English Road from what is now Congdon Yards.

The COVID-19 pandemic struck while the building was being renovated.

Besides disrupting the entire economy, the pandemic forced a rethinking of how to approach Stratagon’s creative process, which placed a premium on teamwork and personal interaction.

But they have made it through, and for two years running Stratagon has been ranked by Inc. magazine among the nation’s 5,000 fastest-growing businesses, clocking in last year at No. 2,827 with a three-year growth rate of 140%.

The company now employs about 30 people, nearly triple what it had four years ago.

And despite the business’s rapid growth outside of High Point, they think there also is still plenty of room for growth right here, Moore said.

“I believe there’s untapped potential within the furniture and textile industries,” he said. “We’re starting to do more. We want to be part of the core of the High Point ecosystem.”

Comments / 3

FOX8 News

Greensboro homeowners fighting new housing

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Plans for an affordable townhome development were paused after people living on Willard Street in Greensboro put up a fight against the proposal. The development plans are located off East Wendover. It comes while the city is in a housing crisis. Hundreds of jobs are coming, and people want a say in where future homes go up.  “You don’t […]
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point, NC
