ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Martin Sheen Says He Wishes He’d Used His Real Name as an Actor Instead of His Stage Name

By Ross A. Lincoln
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Martin Sheen has had fame and artistic respect for decades, but the “West Wing” and “Grace and Frankie” star does have one big regret about his career: his stage name. Sheen’s real name is Ramon Estévez; his father was Spanish and his mother was Irish, but he adopted the much more...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Charlie Sheen’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 5 Children With Denise Richards & More

Charlie Sheen, 56, is best known as a successful actor, but he’s also, more importantly, a doting father of five. The busy dad has welcomed three daughters and two sons over the course of one relationship and two marriages, and has often gushed over them during public appearances and in media interviews. “I love all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball,” he once told Us Weekly when discussing his relationship with them and praising one of his daughters’ accomplishments.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Sheen
Person
Charlie Sheen
Popculture

Ken Jennings Shares 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Reveal

Ken Jennings recently posted some news about the remainder of Jeopardy's current season. Jennings made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that he'll be stepping back from hosting again in order to make way for Mayim Bialik. But, rest assured, he'll return later in the season. This news dropped before Bialik revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Stage Name#Birth Name#Spanish#Irish#Anglo#Closer Weekly
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Dakota Johnson's New Netflix Movie 'Persuasion' Sparks Backlash on Social Media

Dakota Johnson stars in a new Netflix original film premiering next month, but the movie is already getting some backlash. It is an adaptation of Jane Austen's final novel, Persuasion - a lauded depiction of life, love, loss and the grueling march of time. For some fans, the trailer for the new film adaptation is just a little too chipper.
MOVIES
Upworthy

Maybelle Blair, who inspired 'A League of Their Own,' comes out at 95: 'You don’t have to hide'

Maybelle Blair, a women's baseball player who inspired the classic movie “A League of Their Own” publicly came out as lesbian at the age of 95. Maybelle Blair was one of the members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, a professional women’s baseball league that existed from 1943 to 1954. The women's league inspired the 1992 classic movie “A League of Their Own” starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna, reported HuffPost. It also inspired an Amazon Prime series of the same name and it was during the promotion of the series that Blair opened up about her sexuality, leading to raucous cheers from the crowd. The caption of the post read, “For the majority of her life, sports legend 95-year-old AAGPBL player, Maybelle Blair felt like she had to hide her authentic self. Today she came out publicly for the first time. We couldn’t be happier for her, and continue to push for love, acceptance, and education on and off the field.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theplaylist.net

Samuel L. Jackson Isn’t Sure If He’ll Be In Quentin Tarantino’s Final Film & Wasn’t Contacted About ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

The relationship between actor Samuel L. Jackson and writer/director Quentin Tarantino goes back to their earliest days. Jackson auditioned for a part in “Reservoir Dogs” before eventually nabbing the breakout part in the 1994 hit “Pulp Fiction” which earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Since then, the two have collaborated on multiple films such as “Jackie Brown,” “Kill Bill Vol.2,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Django Unchained,” and “The Hateful Eight.”
MOVIES
NBC News

Kurt Russell is all tears after seeing Kate Hudson's Father's Day post dedicated to him

Kurt Russell is a pile of mush after seeing Kate Hudson's glowing Father's Day post dedicated to him. The 43-year-old actor shared a throwback photo with Russell on her Instagram on Sunday, June 19. The caption said: "Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day."
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy