Possible thunderstorms in San Joaquin Valley could spark fires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There is a chance for fires on Wednesday and Thursday in the San Joaquin Valley due to possible thunderstorms, according to the FOX40 Weather Team.

The thunderstorms are expected to be south of Highway 50. Those storms will have winds and little precipitation and are likely to happen between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

The Sierra will also see a chance of thunderstorms between Wednesday and Friday. Though, the chance of thunderstorms is highest on Thursday.

Those storms will also possibly bring rain to the Sierra.

The possibility of rain and thunderstorms is happening at the same time as a heat wave that is affecting much of California.

Stockton had a high of 104 on Tuesday, and Wednesday will see temperature highs of 101.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.