Today Austin City Council members will meet for the last time prior to their annual summer break. Because they won’t have a regular meeting again until July 28, there’s a lot of pressure to get things done, which usually translates to a long meeting. This meeting, despite a push for efficiency Tuesday, promises to be exactly that. Below is our best guess at what will stand out at the meeting. But because it’s only an educated guess, you might want to head over to the actual agenda to read through it yourself.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO