The city’s Animal Advisory Commission has passed a vote of no confidence in Don Bland, chief animal services officer and the director of the Austin Animal Center. At Monday’s meeting the commission voted 8-1, with two abstentions, to approve a 17-point resolution outlining the ways they feel Bland has underperformed in his role since taking the job in 2019. According to the resolution, Bland routinely failed to provide the commission with accurate and complete data about shelter operations, mismanaged actions related to the city’s stray-hold ordinance, delivered monthly reports that were “confusing, misleading, incomplete, and lack transparency,” and alienated partner organizations that help care for animals with special behavioral needs.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO