San Diego, CA

Lightning, thunder detected in parts of San Diego County

By Domenick Candelieri
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The first day of summer brought scattered showers, thunder and even lightning to parts of the San Diego area Tuesday evening.

Storm activity was detected by National Weather Service San Diego in the North County area.

“You’re not imagining things. Several lightning strikes have been detected with a thunderstorm that moved over Poway and is now heading towards Escondido. The strikes could be seen from Carlsbad and Oceanside,” the weather agency tweeted around 9:30 p.m.

What La Niña means for California this summer

NWS San Diego confirmed Poway recorded 0.17 inches of rain while showers were reported around 7 p.m. near Barrett Lake in rural East County.

A thunderstorm that developed over Baja, California moved toward Campo around 6 p.m., in which brief moderate rain, gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning were possible, according to weather officials.

The stormy conditions come as warm temperatures kick off the summer week.

