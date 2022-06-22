No injuries in house fire at Chief Garry Park neighborhood

Credit: SFD

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department quickly extinguished a house fire in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

At around 7:10 p.m., the SFD received reports of a house with heavy smoke coming from it, and that a smoke alarm could be heard.

Fire crews arrived within six minutes and reported a working fire inside the home. The fire was quickly put out and the home sustained moderate heat and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a charging lithium-ion battery that failed.

The owner of the home was not inside the fire at the time of discovery. When he did arrive home though, he entered the home with portable fire extinguishers but was unable to put out the fire. He was evaluated for smoke inhalation and was not transported to the hospital.

The Spokane Fire Department encourages community members to leave a structure during a fire and not to return until the fire is fully extinguished.

