(Seguin) — If you have yet to see the Conjunto Cats perform live, you will soon get your chance! Taking the stage on June 26th at 7pm, the Conjunto Cats will be next in the Central Park Summer Concert Series line-up. The band is led by Art Campos, his two sons Zeke (accordion) and Diego Campos (bass guitar) and a close family friend Nathan Alzade (drums). Diego and Nathan joined the band in 2018 and Zeke has been in the band since 2015 playing accordion since he was 12 years old.

2 DAYS AGO