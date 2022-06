MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP says it will push to have women's rights protected. "It's extremely unfortunate. What it means is that our bodies no longer belong to us. That we no longer have the rights that we were born with to make the decisions about our health about our lives. But most importantly it means that now we're property of the U.S. Government," said Christa Caceres, Monroe County NAACP President.

