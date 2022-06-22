'Multiple buildings' burn in Morgan Hill fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Five out buildings behind a home were burned in a Morgan Hill fire late Tuesday.

The fire was reported near Dougherty Avenue and Live Oak Avenue in north Morgan Hill just before 9 p.m., according to CAL FIRE . Firefighters were initially concerned about a water source given the rural location of the fire but that didn't impact containment, officials told KCBS Radio.

It was quickly contained and forward progress was halted at about 10:30 p.m.

The home is near both residential areas and agricultural land.

Morgan Hill Fire and South Santa Clara County Fire District units assisted in the effort. They're expected to be on scene for several hours.

Multiple explosions were reported on social media .

The cause is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

