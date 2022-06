John Oliver slammed landlords on the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, accusing them of making housing in America something “that 16-year-old TikTok millionaires can afford, and you can’t.” The late night host dedicated most of his Sunday (June 19) show to unaffordable rents in America, where he said people are struggling to find housing or are being “priced out” of their current homes.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO