Diana Ross makes quite an entrance to the Pyramid stage’s traditional Sunday afternoon “legends” slot: she’s wearing a sequinned kimono dress swathed in what appears to be a cloud of chiffon, wearing an absolutely enormous purple fascinator on her head and singing I’m Coming Out. Her success feels like a forgone conclusion – success in the legends slot being reliant on having a large back catalogue packed with songs everyone knows, which Ross undoubtedly does: she goes straight from I’m Coming Out into My World Is Empty Without You into Baby Love. In fact, she’s got so many hits she’s forced on occasion to condense them into medleys: Love Hangover is severely truncated – as any disco bore can tell you, the original lasts the best part of eight minutes – and segues into Ease on Down the Road.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO