Harrisburg, PA

Chris Roller, George Valera, Hunter Gaddis help Akron RubberDucks beat Harrisburg Senators

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rfa16_0gI6oZsf00

RubberDucks 9, Senators 5

After giving up a 4-0 lead, the host RubberDucks answered with a five-run eighth inning to pull ahead and take the series opener at Canal Park on Tuesday before a crowd of 3,163.

The Ducks (37-27) built a 4-0 lead thanks to an RBI single by Brayan Rocchio that scored Chris Roller in the first and a three-run home run from catcher Eric Rodriguez that also brought in Jonathan Engelmann and Victor Nova in the fourth.

Relievers Thomas Ponticelli and Kyle Marman combined to lose the lead over the seventh and eighth innings, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks to make it 5-4.

Responding immediately, Rodriguez coaxed a bases loaded walk to tie it before Roller delivered the go-ahead two-run double and George Valera iced it with a two-run single.

Hunter Gaddis dominated his start, going 5⅔ innings and giving up just one hit - a solo home run - and striking out 10 and walking four. Marman got the win and Jerson Ramirez pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

— Compiled by Jeff Deckerd and Michael Beaven

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Chris Roller, George Valera, Hunter Gaddis help Akron RubberDucks beat Harrisburg Senators

