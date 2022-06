The Bronx Children’s Museum celebrated the borough’s next generation, and honored two extraordinary Bronx luminaries, Valerie Washington and Sunny Hostin, at its 5th Annual Gala on Tuesday, June 21, coinciding with the night of the Summer Solstice. Held at Zona de Cuba, high atop the historic Post Office located on the Grand Concourse in the Bronx, the museum hosted community members, longtime supporters, and Bronx dignitaries at “Summer Under the Stars,” the theme for this year’s gala.

