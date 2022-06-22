Chihuahuas grab 8-2 win over River Cats
The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game road series in Sacramento against the River Cats with an 8-2 win Tuesday. The Chihuahuas’ pitching staff allowed a season-low two hits and El Paso’s bullpen struck out nine of the final 10 batters of the game.
Chihuahuas first baseman Taylor Kohlwey went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. Kohlwey has a 12-game hitting streak, has reached base three times in three of his last four games and has the Pacific Coast League’s best on-base percentage (.432).
All eight El Paso runs came with two outs. Sacramento didn’t have a hit against starter Ryan Weathers until the sixth inning Tuesday. The Chihuahuas are now 10-4 in series-opening games.
Box Score: Chihuahuas 8, River Cats 2 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (38-29), Sacramento (27-40)
El Paso 8 Sacramento 2 – Tuesday
WP: Weathers (4-4)
LP: Hall (0-1)
S: None
Time: 2:55
Attn: 3,473
Next Game: Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (2-4, 5.79) vs. Sacramento LHP Emmanuel De Jesus (2-1, 4.33). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0