Redwood Falls, MN

Ice Cream Social

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere: Middle Creek Methodist Church, (rural church between Danube & Redwood Falls, 8...

Action packed day Saturday for Willmar Fests 2022

Willmar Fests 2022 wraps up today with an action packed schedule of fun activities. Willmar Fests President James Miller says things begin with the Willmar Fire Department Pancake Feed at the fire station from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m:. 7:00 am – 1:00 pm – Willmar Fire Department Pancake Feed-Willmar...
WILLMAR, MN
50's Drive In

Join us for Calvary Lutheran Church's annual 50's Drive-In, Sunday, June 26th from 4-7pm. Come enjoy some 50's nostalgia over classic diner food, shakes, and sodas!. Live music performed by "Custom Made" Open to the public. Bring your classic car or corvette. Bring your lawn chair. Proceeds fund youth activities...
WILLMAR, MN
Willmar Fests Ambassadors crowned

Saturday afternoon, the 2023 Willmar Fests Ambassadors were crowned at the Willmar Education and Arts Center. Lleyten Rein was crowned Queen of Festivals. Crisstill Duaso was crowned International Princess. Leah Smith was crowned Aqua Princess. They will represent the City of Willmar over the next year. Their first appearance after...
WILLMAR, MN
Willmar Fests fun planned for Friday night Stingers game

(Willmar MN-) Today's Willmar Fests activities are a little more laid back after yesterday's Downtown Block Party, and an action-packed Saturday tomorrow. Willmar Fests President James Miller says things begin at 730 with a Willmar Fests Chamber Connection at Heritage Bank, an Appreciation Day Dance at 1 at the Willmar Community Center, and things move to Bill Taunton Stadium for the Stingers game at 7:05...
WILLMAR, MN
Little Crow Water Ski Team's Home Show Schedule

When: June, July & August dates (see below) Admission: tickets available online at littlecrow.com or at the gate. This year's theme is "Viva Crow Vegas". Shows feature daredevil jumpers, graceful ballet and swivel skiers, giant pyramids, and fast-as-lightning barefoot skiers. Home Shows:. June 24 (main shows at 7:30 pm, B...
NEW LONDON, MN
CentraCare prepares for vaccinating kids ages 6 months to 5 years

(Willmar MN-) CentraCare officials in Willmar expect doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for young children will be arriving next week. The CDC this last week approved the vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years, and lead COVID Physician for CentraCare Health, Dr. George Morris, says the doses for small children will be lower than they are for adults...
WILLMAR, MN
Eugene Platt

Eugene Platt, 87, of New London, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Church of Our Lady of the Lakes in Spicer. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
WILLMAR, MN
Josephine Nelson

Josephine Nelson, 87, of Spicer, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Spicer surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery in New London. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
SPICER, MN
Darrin Ogdahl

Darrin D. Ogdahl, age 51, of Spicer, passed away Wednesday, June 22. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 29, at Vinje Lutheran Church. Interment will be at the Spicer City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, at Vinje Lutheran Church and will also continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alano Club of Willmar (AA), Willmar Baseball Association or Darrin's children are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
WILLMAR, MN
Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 1:56AM CDT by NWS

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pope, southern Todd, Stearns, southwestern Morrison and northeastern Kandiyohi Counties through 230 AM CDT... At 154 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Belgrade, or 29 miles north of Willmar, moving east at 80 mph.
WILLMAR, MN
COVID-19-related illness claims the life of Renville County resident

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Friday reported the COVID-19-related death of a person in Renville County in their early 90s. That was one of 5 deaths reported, along with 1708 additional cases and reinfections of coronavirus. Locally there were 52 reported in Stearns County, 4 in Meeker, 3 in Kandiyohi, Pope and Renville Counties, 2 in Chippewa and zero reported in Swift County.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Officers seize drugs, arrest 3 at Lower Sioux Community

(Morton MN-) Three suspects are under arrest after a drug bust on the Lower Sioux Community Wednesday. The Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville (BLRR) Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the Lower Sioux Community, during which 3 people were arrested for controlled substance crimes including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl in addition to a firearms violations. The investigation is ongoing. The task force members were assisted by the Lower Sioux Police Dept, Redwood County Sheriff's Office and the Redwood Falls Police Dept.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Two hurt in 4 vehicle pile-up near Bird Island

(Bird Island MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash involving 3 pickups and a car west of Bird Island Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 212 at 370th Street, about 1 mile west of Bird Island. The three pickups were westbound on 212 and the car was eastbound when one of the pickups tried to turn left onto 370th and they collided. A passenger in one of the pickups, 42-year-old Dalmaris Salas of Olivia, was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities with undisclosed injuries. The driver of the car, 42-year-old Kimberly Bird of Stewart was taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRD ISLAND, MN

