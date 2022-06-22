Ice Cream Social

Darrin D. Ogdahl, age 51, of Spicer, passed away Wednesday, June 22. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 29, at Vinje Lutheran Church. Interment will be at the Spicer City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, at Vinje Lutheran Church and will also continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alano Club of Willmar (AA), Willmar Baseball Association or Darrin's children are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
