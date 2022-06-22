Ice Cream Social

(Bird Island MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash involving 3 pickups and a car west of Bird Island Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 212 at 370th Street, about 1 mile west of Bird Island. The three pickups were westbound on 212 and the car was eastbound when one of the pickups tried to turn left onto 370th and they collided. A passenger in one of the pickups, 42-year-old Dalmaris Salas of Olivia, was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities with undisclosed injuries. The driver of the car, 42-year-old Kimberly Bird of Stewart was taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BIRD ISLAND, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO