Edward Earl Moore, Jr., 77 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 77-year-old Donna Marie Craig, of Hopkinsville, will be at 1 o’clock Tuesday afternoon at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Todd County’s Stokes Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 until the funeral hour Tuesday. Survivors include:. Two sons: Donnie Craig of Burbank, California, and...
A celebration of life for 70-year-old Pam Stokes, of Greenville Road, will be at 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon at Concord Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1 o’clock until the funeral hour at the church. Lamb Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Funeral services for 82-year-old Charlene Joines, of Clifty, will be Sunday, June 26 at 2pm at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in the Clifty Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 8.
Funeral services for 57-year-old Mike Hyde, of Cadiz, will be at 3 PM Saturday at the Cadiz United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the L&H Farms in Cadiz. Visitation will be after 4 PM Friday at the church, and from 1 o’clock until the funeral hour Saturday. Survivors...
An accident Friday on the Pennyrile Parkway injured two people. It happened about 12:30 p.m. and the report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says Elena Eley of St. Louis was headed north in the right lane and she had her emergency flashers engaged, as she was traveling behind a vehicle on the right shoulder that had a flat tire. The two vehicles were traveling together and they were going to stop in Hopkinsville to get it repaired.
Deputies have released the names of a Hopkinsville man and woman that were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Pilot Rock Road near the intersection of Butler Road in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 78-year-old Jerry Williamson was southbound when for an...
A Muhlenberg County man was critically injured in a head on collision Friday in Clarksville. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. and Clarksville police say 62-year old William Wright of Clarksville had been northbound on North Second Street when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck a southbound vehicle operated by 24-year old Anthony Garza of Brownsville, Texas.
The Highway 41 Yard Sale is underway and continues through Saturday afternoon. Jane Meacham has her annual multi-family yard sale set up on Madisonville Road just north of Hopkinsville and says she sees a lot of the same people each year. Sales are set up along 41 in the Hopkinsville,...
Police have located a Hopkinsville man who left his driver’s license during a robbery on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 57-year-old James Hardy sold someone a car seat then returned asking to borrow money and left his driver’s license to ensure he would return with the money.
A Hopkinsville woman has been charged after a shooting on East 18th Street near Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area after 45-year-old David Powell showed up at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with gunshot wounds and 28-year-old Taraneisha Quarles of Hopkinsville called reporting an altercation.
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he was found inside of a home on East 1st Street in Hopkinsville during a burglary investigation Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home after the owner arrived and found lights on and could hear a male’s voice inside the home.
A Pembroke man was charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 26-year-old Demetrius Henderson on Braden Street for having the wrong license plate on his vehicle and he fled at speeds of 89 mph.
A Pleasant View Acres home was damaged by fire Friday afternoon. Pembroke Firefighters say a small fire in a wall caused minor damage to the home. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke Fire Department was assisted by Oak Grove and Fairview fire departments.
Born and raised in Clarksville, Dr. David Allen’s life is dedicated to serving people and adhering to core principles of justice, fraternity, and equality for all. Allen is a United States Air Force Veteran, honorably serving during Operation Desert Storm. Allen is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. He’s married...
The Christian County Grand Jury handed down a modified indictment Friday against a Crittenden County man charged in a 2019 fatal traffic wreck that claimed the lives of a Cerulean woman and her 11-year-old daughter. 37-year-old Robert Jackson of Marion was initially indicted on two counts of reckless homicide and...
A Campbellsville man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on West Main Street in Elkton Friday morning. Elkton Police say 68-year-old Tommy Pyles was westbound when for an unknown reason his car ran off the road and struck a utility pole. The utility pole broke in half and the vehicle then caught fire. Pyles was treated on scene by Todd County EMS but refused to be transported to the hospital.
Bargain hunters will be traveling from Henderson to Guthrie Friday and Saturday for the Highway 41 Yard Sale. That route goes many miles through Christian County and Visit Hopkinsville Executive Director Brooke Jung says the sale will bring many people into the region looking for deals. She says many of...
Howard “Hal” Rice, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at his home. He was born June 12, 1941, in Memphis Tennessee, to Howard V. and Elizabeth Jane Rice. He was a U.S. Army veteran, proudly serving his country in Korea with the 8th Army Support Command as a radar and missile repairman. He earned the rank of E-5 and received an honorable discharge March 1, 1968. He was a member of VFW, Post 6291 in Murray.
