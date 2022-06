A 23-year-old woman pleaded guilty Friday to killing a young mother and father and seriously injuring their three daughters while driving under the influence in December 2020. Grace Elizabeth Coleman of Newport Beach pleaded guilty to two felony counts of murder; one felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury; one felony count of driving with a blood alcohol of .08% or more causing bodily injury; and one felony count of hit and run with injury, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO