Save the date for 2022 RRCC Golf Tournament

LAPLACE — “A good teacher is like a candle, consuming itself to light the way for others.” – Mustafa Kemal Attaturk. The River Region Chamber of Commerce wants to bring light to new teachers who pave the way for the success of the community’s future workforce. RRCC is once again partnering with local businesses to welcome new teachers to St. James, St. John and St. Charles parishes.
LAPLACE — Each summer, Parish President Jaclyn Hotard hosts an Academic Excellence Luncheon to celebrate St. John the Baptist Parish’s best and brightest. This year’s event, held June 22 at Petra Restaurant in LaPlace, was made even more special by highlighting the achievements of students and teachers who have persevered not only through the COVID-19 pandemic, but also a destructive category four hurricane.
RESERVE — St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools announced the following promotions. Rajean Butler has been named principal at Fifth Ward Elementary. She is a resident of St. John Parish who has served 13 years in the local school system as a literacy coach, assistant principal, principal intern, master teacher, classroom teacher and paraprofessional.
LAPLACE — Revelation Knowledge Outreach Center in LaPlace is transitioning to Christ Embassy International, a new ministry that will be formally introduced to the community with a school uniform drive for children in need. Christ Embassy will host a family-friendly back to school event on July 30 encompassing a...
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana State Police has a rich history dating back to 1922 with the establishment of the Louisiana Highway Commission consisting of 16 motorcycle patrol officers. In 1936, separate divisions of statewide law enforcement were combined to form a modern, well equipped, and well-trained force known today as the Louisiana State Police. LSP will add to that history with the commencement of its 102nd Cadet Academy Class.
NEW ORLEANS, La.— Today, Governor John Bel Edwards, DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., the LA 1 Coalition, and area leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on Phase II of the elevated LA 1 corridor. Phase II will elevate 8.3 miles of highway from...
LA 3274 (St. James Parish) – There will be an eastbound lane closure on LA 3274 near US 61 from 7:00 AM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 until 5:00 PM on Thursday, June 30, 2022. This lane closure is necessary for Atmos to complete work in the area that requires them to bore under the railroad track.
LAPLACE — A special election will be held in St. John the Baptist Parish to select a constable for District 3, filling the seat that has been left vacant following the resignation of the Honorable Gabrielle McKarry. The Louisiana governor is required by law to call a special election...
LAPLACE — A $3,000 pay raise for all teachers and a 3% raise for all other employees is under consideration as the St. John the Baptist Parish School District aims to keep pay competitive with neighboring districts. Some stipulations have been recommended by the Salary Study Committee to keep...
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises motorists throughout the state to be aware of how the extreme summer heat is affecting roadways and to be on the alert for crews addressing heat-related pavement issues. Extreme heat causes pavement to expand, resulting in new cracks, potholes, and buckles in roadway joints.
BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Governor John Bel Edwards’ office announced that following a routine COVID-19 test after returning from travel, he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor is fully vaccinated against COVID and up-to-date on recommended booster doses. The Governor does not currently have symptoms and will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate for five days.
BATON ROUGE, La.— Gov. John Bel Edwards today issued a statement about the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling by the United States Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade. Gov. Edwards said:. “I am and have always been unabashedly pro-life and opposed to abortion. However, I...
BATON ROUGE, LA – In the decades since Roe v. Wade, nearly 60 million innocent lives were lost to abortion; today, the bleeding stops as the United States Supreme Court has overturned that historic and dreadful judicial activism. In its opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the...
St. Francisville – On June 24, 2022, shortly after 6:00 pm, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their deputies. The preliminary investigation revealed shortly before 6:00 pm, the West Feliciana Parish...
LAPLACE — Detectives with the St. John Parish Office are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of Trevor Sanders, 41, of LaPlace. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, about 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a complaint in the 1500 block of Natchez Lane in LaPlace in reference to a man unresponsive lying on the ground.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is asking for the publics assistance in identifying a vehicle suspected in a theft. On June 23, 2022, Detectives began an investigation into the theft of several catalytic converters that were stolen from a residence on Hwy 16 near Hwy 1054 in Amite, La. Detectives...
