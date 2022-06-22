Save the date for 2022 RRCC Golf Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Governor John Bel Edwards’ office announced that following a routine COVID-19 test after returning from travel, he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor is fully vaccinated against COVID and up-to-date on recommended booster doses. The Governor does not currently have symptoms and will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate for five days.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO