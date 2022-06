Baton Rouge – The Louisiana State Police has a rich history dating back to 1922 with the establishment of the Louisiana Highway Commission consisting of 16 motorcycle patrol officers. In 1936, separate divisions of statewide law enforcement were combined to form a modern, well equipped, and well-trained force known today as the Louisiana State Police. LSP will add to that history with the commencement of its 102nd Cadet Academy Class.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO