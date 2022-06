Democratic politicians know that the popular app TikTok is Chinese spyware. That won’t stop them from using it to campaign. Politico’s Playbook newsletter on Wednesday detailed how Democrats are using the app to try and reach younger voters and future voters. The Democratic National Committee advised campaigns to avoid the app in 2020, but the outsize emphasis the party puts on social media meant that such a turn was inevitable. With President Joe Biden’s approval among younger voters (along with everyone else) tanking since he took office, Democrats think they must turn to TikTok to save them.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO