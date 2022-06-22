ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

POTR and Suicoke Collide for Utility Moto Cab Sandals

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a collaboration with NEIGHBORHOOD, Japanese footwear label Suicoke taps Yoshida & Co.‘s POTR for a special-edition take on its classic Moto Cab sandals. The collaborative...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Stash “QUAI 54”

Some of the pieces from the upcoming Quai 54 collection — such as the Air Jordan 7 and quite a few apparel staples — have already been unveiled, building up hype for the event in July. And as further revealed today, an Air Jordan 1 Stash is also in the works.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green" Drops Next Year: First Look

Pretty well all of the 80s Air Jordan silhouettes are considered iconic, except for just one. That shoe just so happens to be the Air Jordan 2. This is a model that is oftentimes forgotten, however, it has received a bit of a resurgence in recent years thanks to Don C and Off-White collaborations. Now, Jumpman is looking to drop a plethora of new colorways, especially in 2023.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" Gets A Tentative Release Date

New teasers for Jumpman's 2023 range have been popping up all over the place online. It seems like there are going to be some truly amazing Air Jordans next year, and the Air Jordan 4 should be getting some cool offerings. This is an iconic model that always gets new color schemes, and in 2023, fans should be anticipating a new drop simply called "Seafoam."
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moto X#Potr#Suicoke Collide#Utility Moto Cab Sandals#Japanese#Yoshida Co#Moto Cab#Nike Air Max 2015
notebookcheck.net

Skarper electric motor transforms standard bike into high-performance e-bike

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
BICYCLES
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy Knit Runner “Faded Azure”

Although the artist formerly known as Kanye West has singlehandedly made form-fitting knits sneakers the trendiest thing on the planet for nearly half a decade, ‘Ye has now ushered in the era of clogs and slides through the Yeezy Slides and the Yeezy Foam Runner. He’s clearly gone on to more experimental routes for the burgeoning Yeezy footwear line, with the YZY KNT RNNR being among the more avant-garde of his offerings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Jumpman Pro Is Returning For Its 25th Anniversary

The Jordan Jumpman Pro is returning in 2022 twenty-five years after its initial release. As the first Team Jordan model to release under the Jordan Brand sub-label in 1997, the Jordan Jumpman Pro looks to recapture some of the nostalgia a quarter-century after its initial drop. A white/red colorway has appeared via official images (albeit in kids sizes); surprisingly, this “Chicago” theme is not an original colorway, although some may guess that to be. Just four versions were available in 1997, but the re-issues in 2008 and 2017 introduced a plethora of new ones.
RAY ALLEN
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 9 ‘Fire Red’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Another new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 9 sneaker is hitting stores this year. After Michael Jordan’s signature shoe was released in the new “Particle Grey” makeup yesterday, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red.” According to the account, the style will release in November. The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” dons a white-based leather upper that’s coupled with a premium patent leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Supreme’s Nike Shox Ride 2 Bounces In Four Colorways On June 23rd

Among the most charming gimmicks in Nike’s arsenal of innovations is Shox, a quirky cushion that was heavily promoted at the turn of the century. Marked by four distinct pillars at the heel, Nike Shox was pitched as a stability-focused platform that provided balance and support in response to heel strikes during physical activity — much like the shocks in a car do.
JAPAN
hypebeast.com

A Ma Maniére x Awake NY Unveils Collaborative COLOR CODE Capsule

A Ma Maniére and Awake NY have united to create an apparel capsule as part of The Whitaker Group’s COLOR CODE program. Introduced last year, COLOR CODE is a product collaboration program that champions Black and minority brands to create capsule collections with The Whitaker Group’s retail brands.
HOUSTON, TX
hypebeast.com

XIMONLEE SS23 Bridges Innovation and Sculptural Seduction

In the evolving landscape of fashion, experimental constructions and altered design techniques are becoming increasingly prevalent. But with this newfound territory, designers hold a great deal of creative freedom when it comes to advancing the silhouette status quo. For Berlin-based brand XIMONLEE, its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season furthers this agenda with a seductive exploration of innovative dressing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Struggles To Walk In New Balmain Sneakers

Rick Ross isn't afraid to spend big money on things that may not be very practical. He has talked about bringing lions—or as he calls them, "my pet cats"— to the Promise Land. He purchased a Louis Vuitton tank to bring to his car show. The list goes on.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy