On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast we’re catching up with Christina Hoxie of the Hoxie Collective, the consultants taking the lead on the Kessler Park Master Plan. Kessler Park stretches across the northern border of Northeast Kansas City, including Cliff Drive, the Colonnade at Concourse Park, bike and walking trails, North Terrace Lake, the Carl DiCapo Fountain, an abandoned reservoir, play grounds and more. Learn more about the project, get involved and join us for a community celebration this weekend! More info at: https://fb.me/e/2IlYJVfBA.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO