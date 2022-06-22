ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas 24 Hour Club presents Tea For Recovery

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas 24 Hour Club will present the inaugural...

CW33 NewsFix

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Eataly Dallas presents All You Can Eataly

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Eataly Dallas will host its second installment of All You Can Eataly, an immersive Italian event that marks the start of summer in classic Italian style with more than 30 tasting stations, craft cocktail bars, wine tastings, demos, live music, and more.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the top spots in Dallas to find pralines

DALLAS (KDAF) — First thing’s first, what is a praline you may be asking yourself. Well, according to NationalToday, “Pralines are a smooth and sweet treat made with nuts, sugar, and sometimes cream. They can be used in cookies, candy, and as a paste and they’re often made with pecans or almonds.”
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Market Street Allen USA Celebration

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The annual Market Street Allen USA Celebration will feature food trucks, live musical performances, and a spectacular Fireworks Finale. Music performers will include The Spazmatics; a Military Salute by The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team; the National Anthem performed by Gabi Mantecon, Dallas Sidekicks Dancer; and Professor D.
ALLEN, TX
CandysDirt

Style Meets the City in This Incredible Highrise Condo

Directly in the hub of Downtown, The Metropolitan high-rise offers some of the most incredible views within a diverse vertical community. Just across the street, the $110 Million AT&T Discovery District and newly refurbished National complex offer so much excitement. Also, the Arts District and Klyde Warren Park are just a short walk away. In this week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re excited to showcase a condo right in the mix.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Photos: Humanity of Community and Homelessness in Dallas Arboretum Exhibit

When Don “Tortellini” Thomas II was furloughed from Bell Helicopter during the pandemic, he tried several creative endeavors: playing the guitar, writing and DJing. He stumbled upon one creative outlet that sparked a new career and an artistic mission to highlight the community. “One thing that stuck was...
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

City of Colleyville presents Stars & Guitars

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Colleyville’s annual patriotic celebration will feature food trucks, attractions like face painting, balloon & caricature artists, and more on the south lawn at Colleyville City Park, a free concert by country star Joe Nichols, and a fireworks show.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WFAA

First-time 'Meet the Breed' dog event happening in Dallas

DALLAS — A first-time event is coming to Dallas that will give people the chance to get to know more about a breed of dog they might be interested in adopting. Dallas' first American Kennel Club Meet the Breeds event is happening at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26.
DALLAS, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Dallas, Texas list presents some amazing choice restaurants that specialize in Seafood in the wonderful city of Dallas, Texas. While many people are aware of the amazing BBQ that is featured in the city of Dallas, we can’t forget that in a city so big, there are also many other choices for food lovers. The city of Dallas is also home to an amazing selection of high-quality Seafood Restaurants. Here are ten of our favorites.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Here are the top spots around Dallas to find chocolate eclairs

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are moments in a person’s life that stick with them throughout the time they’re alive on earth, learning how to ride a bike, graduating school, getting married, having kids and the first time eating a chocolate eclair. If you haven’t had one yet,...
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
FORT WORTH, TX

Community Policy