LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Candace Parker set a WNBA record with her third career triple-double Thursday night, leading the Chicago Sky past the Los Angeles Sparks 82-59. Parker finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists and accomplished the feat in three quarters. It was her second triple-double of the season and the third of her career moved her past Sheryl Swoopes, Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu, who have two apiece.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO