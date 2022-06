Logan City Mayor Holly Daines, alongside fellow donors and representatives of the Logan City Council, celebrated the upcoming Downtown Center Block Plaza at the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. This is one of her many projects that will further the development of the city and create a place where residents and visitors can come together and enjoy the space. Daines said she modeled the projects off of a checklist that destination developer Roger Brooks created with twenty things that make for an outstanding downtown.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO