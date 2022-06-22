ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MD

Pickelball players in QA served 10 new courts

By By DOUG BISHOP
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
STEVENSVILLE — Four years of effort by local pickleball members in Queen Anne's County, particularly founding member Jim Flaherty, has resulted in 10 new pickleball courts being built at Mowbray Park in Stevensville.

With just nine members forming the club five-years ago, pickleball, a game similar to tennis but with different physical dimensions, "has become the fast growing sport, not only on the Eastern Shore, but across the nation,” said QA Parks & Recreation Director Steve Chandlee at the ribbon cutting ceremony, June 9, at the courts.

Pickleball membership and participation has grown from the original nine members to just over 200 members in the county now,” said Flaherty. The name adopted by the group, of mostly seniors, when Pickleball started in the county, was appropriately, "The Crabby Pickleballers."

There are also two pickleball courts in Grasonville, and one in the Sudlersville area. Chandlee added, "With these new courts across the county, we think the popularity of the sport will continue to spike."

When the sport first started here several years ago, it appeared to be attractive to senior citizens whose physical mobility is not what it was when they were younger, while playing tennis. The much smaller dimensions of the pickleball court and different size pickleball paddle, and different, slower moving game in general, lends itself to seniors staying physically active with less physical stress.

That being said, Flaherty enthusiastically stated, "If pickleball is introduced to children at an early age, say, elementary school, our few local courts will become overwhelmed very quickly! We'll find we're going to need more pickleball courts in a hurry!"

One of the local pickleball enthusiasts, the late Carole Cascio, of Stevensville, who passed away last fall, left $300,000 to the development of Pickleball courts in Queen Anne's County. Flaherty received word of this gift recently, as Cascio’s estate was being settled. Flaherty contacted the leadership of the YMCA in Centreville, where 12 pickleball courts — six indoor courts and six outdoor courts — will be built at the new YMCA facility, where construction is currently underway. Carole Cascio and her late husband, Andrew Cascio, names will be posted there for their contributions to the courts.

Queen Anne's commissioner Jim Moran, who has served on the commission's Advisory Board to Parks & Recreation said, "In other words, building these pickleball courts is a 'homerun' for everyone!" Commissioner Steve Wilson was also present at the ribbon cutting ceremony. They, along with the other three commissioners, were recognized for their support, having voted unanimously, to approve the construction of the new pickleball courts.

Chandlee added, "The timing was right for the request to do this, as we were already scheduled to repair the existing tennis courts across the county in the 2022 budget, so, no additional funds had to be added.”

The pickleball courts replace the former tennis courts that were at Mowbray Park. Tennis can still be played at Old Love Point Park, just two-miles away from Mowbray. Not a big sacrifice for tennis players, plus, lights have been added at Old Love Point Park for night play. Previously, Mowbray Park had the only lighted tennis courts in the county. The pickleball courts are also lighted up until 10 p.m., any night people want to play there, with a manual switch to turn the lights on by those playing.

Lessons to learn to play pickleball can be arranged by calling QA Parks & Recreation at 410-758-0835 or Jim Flaherty at 443-852-6285.

Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

