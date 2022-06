Info from Licensor: "I was sitting in my garage, and I heard banging against the side of our house where we put our trash bins, and it was a huge bang enough for me to go outside and look, I then used my phone to go around the corner instead of my head. Then to see him digging in our trash. I took a few seconds longer to record him and ran inside to tell my dad."

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO