Kevin Durant has got his friend Kyrie Irving‘s back. At least that’s what it sounds like as the situation between Irving, Durant and the Nets — specifically GM Sean Marks and owner Joseph Tsai — deteriorates. Logan Murdoch of The Ringer, who spent time with Durant and wrote about his more zen attitude a few months ago, said on the Ringer’s Mismatch podcast that KD sees the situation as a failure of vision on the part of the Nets (hat tip Nets Daily).

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO