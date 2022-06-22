Sound Off for June 22

Highway 90 drag strip

Speeding traffic on U.S. 90 in Gulfport is out of control. I have a friend that lives on Highway 90 who has a speed gun. He claims the average speed of west bound traffic on 90 at Kelly Avenue is 56 MPH from 7:00 am to 9:00 am Monday to Friday. The posted speed limit is 45 mph.

Corporate greed

Corporate greed is not about being Republican or Democrat. Look at some of the billionaires in the U.S. and you will find lots of Democrats. How about the millions to act like a doctor that Hollywood actors make? Nobody says a word about their wealth. But a real doctor is shamed for being successful.

Safest school

West Harrison High School will be the safest school in the country due to the gun auction.

Citizen-sponsored initiatives

Let’s face it: the Legislature, both the House and the Senate, don’t want any citizen-sponsored initiative going forward. They could and should have taken care of that in the the last session but choose not to. It seems to me they don’t want to listen to us and are keeping us from being able to have a voice with citizen-sponsored initiatives.

Gas prices

Where were the complainers about oil company profits when oil was $30 per barrel and below? That wasn’t very long ago. Oil companies and suppliers were going out of business in large numbers. Oil industry layoffs were huge. That’s the business of commodities that are market-based. There are highs and lows. Anyone with any sense of economics at all will know you have to balance the extremes.

