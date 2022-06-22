ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tributes concert in Dallas, TX Nov 18, 2022 – presale password

Cover picture for the articleA Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute presale passcode is finally here: When the Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute pre-sale starts, anyone with the password has...

CW33 NewsFix

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
Cirque Du Soleil Flies Into Fort Worth with ‘OVO’

It’s been two years since Cirque du Soleil’s planned trip to Fort Worth, but now the anticipated wait for the high-acrobatic circus production can take a break. The popular production will make a long-awaited appearance — really this time — with five shows Sept. 22-25 with “OVO” at Dickies Arena.
Dallas Artist Big Huncho President Is Making Major Moves

Lately, the city of Dallas, TX has been on the rise in the hip hop community. A rising artist named Big Huncho President is at the forefront of this movement. At only 24 years old, Huncho has already experienced a lot. Born and raised in Dallas TX, Huncho had learned...
KA-BOOM! Where to find the best fireworks in North Texas

“Where are we going to see the fireworks this year?”. It's the age-old question that pops up every 4th of July. The big day falls on a Monday this year, so it can be a little tricky knowing the details for the hometown displays. Lucky for you, Art&Seek has created a special collection of Fourth of July events that lists all the Independence Day fun in our neck of the woods.
The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
is BABY C The Next Big Thing In Music Industry?

Shining like a beacon, the artist, songwriter, producer BABY C introducing you into his musical universe when ultrasound meets reality. A Dallas, Texan native with a influential background for engineer sounds and waves. Hip hop influentials such as JAY-Z, Berry Gordy, P Diddy to name a few are great Executive pioneers for a mapped out blueprint of the Do’s & Don’ts.
[PLAYLIST] Dallas Versus Houston Hip-Hop.

The Importance Of Houston’s DJ Screw And His Unofficial Holiday In Dallas, “Screw Done Already Warned Me” At Texas Theater And A Playlist With Iconic Hip-Hop Artists From The Two Major Cities. There are a few important dates in hip-hop that have been immortalized thanks to monumental,...
Highly-Anticipated ‘Texas Kill City’ Trailer Is All-Out War

The streets are on fire as it’s up for grabs in a winner-takes-all situation in the highly-anticipated crime-thriller coming out of the Lone Star state, titled Texas Kill City. A film about Texas’ most dangerous gangs shared an unbreakable bond before a betrayal fired up revenge. Allies become rivals and members realized the enemy was in plain sight. Starring Lioness Telaine (The Devil’s Ring), Christi Lux (Vid Chronicles) and Lucretia Johnson (One Night In Miami), check out the new trailer below.
Photos: Humanity of Community and Homelessness in Dallas Arboretum Exhibit

When Don “Tortellini” Thomas II was furloughed from Bell Helicopter during the pandemic, he tried several creative endeavors: playing the guitar, writing and DJing. He stumbled upon one creative outlet that sparked a new career and an artistic mission to highlight the community. “One thing that stuck was...
3 private pools to rent in Dallas starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat by renting out a swimming spot through the pool-sharing site, Swimply.How it works: The site is like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.Swimply had just gotten off the ground at the start of the pandemic. This summer, the company is making a big push in Texas.Details: Swimply doesn't require hosts to provide bathrooms — but says most of them do.The company offers liability and property damage protection, but recommends hosts "obtain appropriate insurance."Here are three swimming spots for rent in Dallas:1. Resort-style retreatKick back at this luxe pool...
