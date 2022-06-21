ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Councilmembers push for female Rikers detainees to be moved to The Tombs

thevillagesun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBY DASHIELL ALLEN | Two concerned councilmembers are calling on the city to move female detainees currently held at a jail facility on Rikers Island to an empty site in Lower Manhattan. In a June 2 letter, Councilmembers Chirstopher Marte and Lynn Schulman wrote to Mayor Eric Adams requesting...

thevillagesun.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist.com

'It just takes one irresponsible person': SCOTUS gun ruling prompts fear, anger among New York City subway riders

In the immediate aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision making it easier to carry guns in public places, the thoughts of many New Yorkers immediately turned underground. The city’s subway system has long banned firearms, with exceptions for law enforcement officers or the small number of people with concealed carry licenses. Those rules, officials said, will not immediately change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell hails city’s 10th consecutive week of declines in shootings

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell vowed Thursday to continue making strides against gun violence as the city marked its 10th consecutive week of declines in shootings. The number of shootings in the city began to fall in late April, Sewell said, crediting the drop in violence to her department’s anti-gun initiatives. Shootings in the city began spiraling out of control during the pandemic. “We ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Queens, NY
City
Kew Gardens, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Queens, NY
Government
State
Illinois State
City
Queens, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
Washington Examiner

NYC mayor not enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses

New York City officials have not enforced the city's vaccine mandate for private businesses, a major change that appears to be due to NYC Mayor Eric Adams. While the city maintained a strict approach to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private businesses under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, Adams's administration has not emphasized this particular mandate and has reportedly not fined anyone since he took over in January 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Does Eric Adams Own This Brooklyn Apartment? It’s Complicated.

During his successful campaign for mayor last year, Eric Adams was dogged by a gnawing ethical question concerning his failure to disclose ownership of a Brooklyn apartment. On Wednesday, Mr. Adams had an opportunity to clarify his real estate entanglements and put the issue to rest. But instead of clearing up the matter, the mayor only sowed more confusion.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gale Brewer
Person
David Weprin
Person
Julia Salazar
TheDailyBeast

NYC Mayor Still Owns an Apartment He Claimed to Have Given Up, Documents Show

Despite claiming to have transferred ownership of a Brooklyn apartment to a friend, Eric Adams still owned 50 percent of the one-bedroom co-op as recently as last year, a financial disclosure Wednesday revealed. During Adams’ campaign to become New York City mayor last year, questions were raised about his real-estate portfolio. An adviser to Adams’ campaign told Politico that Adams had signed over his interest in a Brooklyn apartment to the other owner—but the new disclosure from the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board revealed he still owned his stake as recently as 2021. Adams valued his share of the apartment at $250,000 to $500,000 in the filing. Even more perplexing is that Adams appears to have amended previous Conflicts board disclosures from 2016 through 2020, which originally didn’t declare his ownership of the property, to say that he did in fact hold a stake in the apartment all along.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Truth About Cars

New York City Tragically Continues Crushing Motorcycles

Despite a change in leadership, New York City has continued to confiscate and destroy motorcycles officials have deemed illegal. Pioneered by ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio (formerly Warren Wilhelm Jr.), the practice has been continued by Eric Adams. In fact, the new mayor was so enthusiastic about the trend that the city held a press event where a bulldozer crushed over one-hundred bikes as he waved a checkered flag — effectively turning them all into garbage in a matter of seconds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainees#Rikers Island#Upper Manhattan#Politics Local#Tombs#Fema
pix11.com

NYC program pays people to report traffic violations

A new proposal would give a payout to people who choose to see something and say something. NYC program pays people to report traffic violations. Police searching for gunman who shot NYPD detective. Long Island town removes gay pride displays from …. Alleged drunk driver steals dump truck for Brooklyn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westfieldvoice.com

Ocasio Cortez To Endorse Insurgents In New York Lt. Governor’s Race

Ana Maria Archila, the left-wing candidate for lieutenant governor, will receive a last-minute help from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she runs against Gov. The no.- 2 of Kathy Hochu, the campaign insurgent revealed on Wednesday. Ocasio Cortez To Endorse Insurgents In New York Lt. Governor’s Race. The support of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
City Limits

Opinion: NYCHA’s ‘Public Housing Preservation Trust’ Is A Farce of Resident Engagement

“Just this year alone, public budgets allocated billions of dollars in federal spending for military intervention abroad, the state subsidy of a billionaire’s football stadium in Buffalo, and even over a billion dollars in city funding for the PACT conversions of public housing to private management companies rather than for public housing itself.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy