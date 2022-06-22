The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute at Saenger Theatre Mobile in Mobile Dec 03, 2022 – presale password

Chicago investor paid $5.1 million cash for a four-bedroom, six-bath gulf front house on Perdido Key, FL. according to Tucker Shaver of Signature Properties, who represented the seller. The 5,150-square-foot mansion sits on more than an acre and boasts 100 front feet on the gulf. The fully furnished home features a large entertainment media room, a fitness center, a home office and all the bells and whistles such as a chef’s kitchen with built-in Wolf oven, porcelain floors in the main areas, and an outdoor dining/living space on a large covered deck. Custom built in 2015, the buyer will use it as a second home. Tim Arant of Re/Max of Gulf Shores represented the buyer.

MOBILE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO