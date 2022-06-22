Flood Advisory issued for Flathead, Lake, Missoula by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 08:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1145 AM MDT. Target Area: Flathead The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana Flathead River At Columbia Falls affecting Flathead County. For the Flathead River...including At Columbia Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flathead River At Columbia Falls. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM MDT Saturday, June 25 the stage was 12.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:48 AM MDT Saturday was 14.00 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to slowly recede below flood stage overnight Sunday into Monday. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO