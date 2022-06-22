Local teacher captures several awards at Miss Ohio Competition

While she didn't walk away with the title of Miss Ohio, a local teacher was honored with several awards during the state competition that wrapped up in Mansfield Saturday night.

Emily Legenza, 24, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach.

A 2020 Ohio University graduate, she represented Greater Cleveland at the week-long competition and was among 22 candidates vying for the Miss Ohio crown.

Originally from Wauseon, Legenza lived in Circleville from about the ages of 2 to 6 and started school at Pickaway, but moved back to Wauseon in 2004 and always wanted to move to this area, she said.

Among the awards Legenza captured during the state contest was a $500 non-finalist talent scholarship for her operatic piece, entitled, “Bel Pieacere,” by Handel.

She was also honored during the first night of preliminary competition with two additional awards. She received a $250 scholarship as one of two winners of an Americanism Essay contest and also was named the winner of the Spirit of the Pines Award, which was awarded to a candidate following a weekend camping trip to Marengo in May.

"Something we do before Miss Ohio is all of the candidates go camping. It’s a huge bonding experience, we cook over a fire, we play tons of games, and we learn about what is Ohio is all about - family," she said, adding, "The Spirit of the Pines award is basically just a Miss Congeniality award. It was voted upon by all the candidates and staff at camp for the person who most embodies the spirit of Miss Ohio. Honestly in my brain this was probably the best award to win, because these girls know me way better and deeper than six judges."

As for the essay award, Legenza explained that "My Americanism essay was about how it’s our job as Americans to make sure the lives to the next generation are better than ours, and that we are setting them up for success. The whole idea of “planting seeds that you will never see the fruit from” idea."

Earlier in the week, Legenza won the best shoe award during the annual Miss Ohio Parade in downtown Mansfield.

From her Journey to Miss Ohio Facebook page, Legenza explained her inspiration for the shoes.

"We threw it back to 1922 here in Mansfield, Ohio. My time as a historical interpreter at Sauder Village (in Archbold) really paid off this weekend. As Miss Greater Cleveland hit its 100th year anniversary, I felt it only right to pay tribute to the titleholders that came before me."

She explained that "the shoe was so special because it has all of the names of every single Miss Greater Cleveland in the past 100 years on it. “Miss Cleveland” as it was called in 1922 has been sending girls to Miss America for 100 years this year. "

While Legenza did not win a cash award for her parade shoes, she did get a nice prize for the honor.

"Crowe’s Shoes in Mansfield chooses and sponsors the winner of the parade shoe contest. They’ve seriously been one of the longest running stores in Mansfield. I didn’t win any money, but they do allow the winners to come into the store and pick out a brand new pair of shoes.

"I went on Saturday morning and picked out a pair of Birkenstocks for myself, which was so fun and I learned a lot about their store plus the shoes that I just had picked out. They even sized my foot on the spot. They are seriously the kindest people ever," she said.

Legenza said she won a total of $1,600 during this competition year and that money "will all go to paying off a huge chunk of my student loans."

The new Miss Ohio is Elizabetta Nies, 19, of Cincinnati, who participated in the competition as Miss Maple City. A classical pianist, she won a preliminary award the talent phase of the contest Thursday with Chopin's Etude Opus 10 No. 5 "Black Keys Etude."

Nies now advances to the 101st Miss America Competition at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, CT. this December.

As for Legenza, she was disappointed that she did not advance to the top 10, but she has put that all into perspective, as the benefits of entering the program have made her grow as both a person and a professional working woman.

"I didn’t make top 10, and as heartbreaking as that is, I have found complete peace in knowing that I did my very best in every single category. There’s nothing that I would change, and I’m proud of what I put out there on that stage.

"I’ve made so many friends for life, and the entirety of the Miss Ohio staff is my extended family," Legenza said, adding, "I don’t know of any other time in my life when I’ve been told “I love you” so often, given out and received so many hugs, high-fives and laughed until I cried. One thing that I kept getting told over and over again by the wonderful chaperones downstairs in the dressing room after realizing I didn’t make top ten was “we love you to pieces but your students need you more this year” - which my parents told me when I got home as well."