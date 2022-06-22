Dodgers' Will Smith: Clubs ninth homer

As Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish once famously uttered on Game of Thrones, chaos is a ladder. The 2022 NBA Draft supplied plenty of chaos. After weeks of reporting suggested that Jabari Smith would be selected No. 1 overall, the Orlando Magic threw a curveball with Paolo Banchero in the top spot. That threw the entire draft off its axis, and surprises came left and right from there. Keegan Murray over Jaden Ivey. A.J. Griffin falling out of the lottery. The Knicks not picking in the first round at all. Nothing went as expected on Thursday, and it created one of the more hectic drafts in recent memory.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO