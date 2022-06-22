ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' Will Smith: Clubs ninth homer

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI during Tuesday's 8-2 win at...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports

Top prospects not selected in 2022 NBA Draft: Scotty Pippen Jr., Kofi Cockburn among notable snubs

With the NBA Draft officially behind us and all 58 of this year's picks made, there are many -- many! -- players who were worthy of being selected but who unfortunately were not. Among those who did not hear their name called on draft night were Big Ten star Kofi Cockburn, Scotty Pippen Jr., Jean Montero and a host of other college standouts who somehow flew under the radar.
CBS Sports

Avalanche vs. Lightning odds, prediction: 2022 Stanley Cup Final picks, Game 6 bets from expert on 137-73 run

The Colorado Avalanche hope to finish their 21-year title drought on Sunday night when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup twice, in 1995-96 and 2000-01, and they entered Friday's Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to close it out at home. The Lightning had other ideas and pulled off a 3-2 victory to send it back to Amalie Arena.
NBA draft night winners & losers: from the Rockets, 76ers and Pistons to the Knicks, Kings and betting public

As Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish once famously uttered on Game of Thrones, chaos is a ladder. The 2022 NBA Draft supplied plenty of chaos. After weeks of reporting suggested that Jabari Smith would be selected No. 1 overall, the Orlando Magic threw a curveball with Paolo Banchero in the top spot. That threw the entire draft off its axis, and surprises came left and right from there. Keegan Murray over Jaden Ivey. A.J. Griffin falling out of the lottery. The Knicks not picking in the first round at all. Nothing went as expected on Thursday, and it created one of the more hectic drafts in recent memory.
Aaron Judge salary arbitration: Yankees settle 2022 contract with star outfielder before hearing, per report

Thursday night, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge led his team to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros with a walk-off single in the ninth inning (NYY 7, HOU 6). Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying three-run home run and Judge won it with the single to cap off the four-run ninth inning comeback. New York is an MLB best 52-18 this season.
2022 College World Series odds, predictions: Expert reveals Game 2 picks, best bets for Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

The Oklahoma Sooners looked to have the upper hand heading into the 2022 College World Series finals, but now they face a must-win in Sunday's Game 2 against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Sooners (45-23) sent ace Jake Bennett to the mound on Saturday night, and the Rebels (43-23) countered with Jack Dougherty, a reliever by trade. But Dougherty pitched five perfect innings before getting into trouble and leaving with a 4-1 lead in the sixth. The Rebels broke open a 4-2 game with four runs (including three straight homers) in the eighth inning. They cruised to a 10-3 victory and are now in prime position to win the first CWS title in school history.
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports

Blue Jays coach Guillermo Martinez suspended five games following pregame argument with umpire

Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez was ejected prior to Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox following a heated lineup card exchange that stemmed from an issue from Tuesday's game. While exchanging lineup cards, Martinez confronted home plate umpire Doug Eddings about questionable calls made during the previous game.
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list

The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation. Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, manager Gabe Kapler said he's optimistic that Crawford will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible for reinstatement July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is sidelined.
Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Reaches base four times

Raleigh went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels. Raleigh was on base more than any Mariner, but he wasn't directly involved in any run-scoring plays. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with two home runs and four doubles across his last eight games, solidifying his role as the No. 1 catcher. The 25-year-old is slashing .198/.293/.458 with nine homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles in 44 contests overall, though he's been steadily trending upward since late May.
