Elk Horn, IA

Quick start fuels ACGC’s baseball win at Exira-EHK

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Elk Horn) ACGC jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first couple of innings and finished off Exira-EHK 15-5 on Tuesday night. The Chargers improve to 8-12 with the road victory.

The top three hitters in ACGC’s lineup combined for eight hits, three RBI, and nine runs scored. The visitors put up four runs in the 1st and four more in the 2nd on a night where each team threw inexperienced pitchers. Brock Littler reached safely three times, finishing with two hits. Tegan Slaybaugh posted three hits including a two-out RBI single with two-strikes in their three run 5th inning. Miles Kading went 3/5 with a two run double in the 5th. Lance Bunde contributed a two run single in the 2nd inning. Other hits came off the bats of Reid Rumelhart, Keitn Kinney, and Andrew Mahaffey. ACGC maintained a four to seven run lead most of the night and then tacked on three runs in the 7th to stretch the advantage to double figures.

Ben Franzeen allowed two hits and four runs in 1 2/3 innings. He walked five, hit two batters, and struck out two. Noah Kading lasted 4 1/3 on the hill with two hits allowed, three walks, two hit batters, and four strikeouts. Tegan Slaybaugh allowed one run in the 7th. He walked one batter and hit two others.

Despite 15 free passes, Exira-EHK batters were held to just four runs. They put together four hits. Tyler Kingery had two hits and an RBI, Easton Nelson had an RBI single, and Gavin Bengard also singled. Dane Paulsen started and pitched five innings. He struck out seven, walked three, and allowed ten hits. Derrek Kommes threw two innings with two strikeouts, one walk, and three hits allowed. Spartan pitchers hit five batters with a pitch.

ACGC will have a doubleheader with Van Meter on Thursday. 5-10 Exira-EHK travels to Glidden-Ralston on Wednesday.

