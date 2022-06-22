Ford panel, 'listening and learning,' offers updates on BlueOval City project

Representatives of Ford Motor Co. were in Brownsville Tuesday, June 21, with updates on the status of BlueOval City and the automaker’s plans for engaging the communities of West Tennessee.

Held at Haywood High School, about 20 miles from the Megasite of West Tennessee, the panel drew hundreds of local residents interested in the status of the project and Ford’s planned involvement in the community.

“Our goal is listening and learning,” said Mike Schmidt, director of economic mobility and global community development for Ford Fund, the auto giant’s philanthropic arm.

“We don't come into a new community assuming we have all of the answers because we don’t,” Schmidt said. “We’re new here, and we feel like our job is to listen to the community and learn what the most important issues are.”

Timeline

Green said the construction workforce will vary between several hundred and several thousand workers, depending on the various stages of the development process.

Since announcing the project, Ford has maintained it plans to open its $5.6 billion campus at the Megasite of West Tennessee by 2025.

During Tuesday’s panel, a representative of Detroit-based construction company Walbridge — the design builder for BlueOval City — said that goal is still on target.

“We started back in April, and right now we’re doing site-preparation work,” said Dave Green, assistant vice president for Walbridge. “Despite some challenges with the rain in May, we are on target with our construction progress.”

Green said the construction workforce will vary between several hundred and several thousand workers, depending on the various stages of the development process.

A guest at Tuesday’s panel asked if Ford planned to build a second assembly plant at the Megasite, which has been rumored for some time.

Dave Nowicki — Ford’s director of manufacturing, battery and EVs — did not confirm whether Ford would continue development at the site after 2025.

A discussion by Ford Motor Co. team members on BlueOval June 21 drew hundreds of local residents interested in the status of the project and Ford’s planned involvement in the community. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

“At BlueOval City, there is one assembly plant and one battery plant and the suppliers,” Nowicki said, “so it’s a completely vertically integrated site.

“At the assembly plant, we’re going to build the next-generation Ford electric truck, and at the battery plant, we’re going to build the future batteries for Ford and Lincoln vehicles.”

Green said the current construction phase encompasses all of the buildings and facilities that will house the assembly operations, and the second phase will begin after the process equipment arrives at the site, which will be used to complete the facility components inside the factory.

Workforce development

To start producing Ford’s next generation of all-electric pickup trucks in Haywood County by 2025, the company will have to hire around 6,000 workers.

BlueOval City will also house a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology to provide “high-quality training that will focus on electric vehicle and battery manufacturing,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in 2021 while announcing the state’s deal with Ford.

“We plan to combine the best of career and the best of technical education, with real-world experience,” Lee said.

Some of the workers at BlueOval City will make the electric batteries that will power Ford’s EVs, which is why the automaker is partnering with South Korea-based SK Innovation.

“They’re highly technical jobs,” said Andy Bianco, Ford’s learning and development manager. “The SK technology is very impressive, and we’ve got to get people ready for that.”

Ford plans to start prepping its future workforce now by coordinating with the local educational systems in West Tennessee.

Bianco said Ford is looking for future workers with communication, leadership and problem solving skills, as well as more technical skills, such as familiarity with robotics and analyzing data.

“Everybody that comes here is going to have different skill sets, and the idea is to build on those,” Bianco said, “capitalize on what they know, bring them new skill sets and new knowledge so they can function.”

Ford anticipates hiring new employees for the campus as early as 2023, starting with engineering jobs and adding more operational positions as the development process advances.

“It’s one thing to build the building, but we’ve got to get the people ready to start building those products,” Bianco said.

“We’re working right now with the local TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology), we’re working with the state government, we’re working with K-12, we’re working with external organizations to build a pipeline of qualified people.”