Beyoncé's new single, 'Break My Soul,' is being hailed as the Great Resignation anthem

By Waiyee Yip
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Beyoncé's latest track is the first single from her upcoming album "Renaissance."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment

  • Beyoncé's latest single, "Break My Soul," is being hailed online as a Great Resignation anthem.
  • With lyrics about worker burnout, the dance track calls on listeners to "release your job."
  • Many social media users have quipped that they would quit their jobs now that Beyoncé said so.

Beyoncé's latest single, "Break My Soul," which features lyrics about worker burnout, has been hailed online as an anthem for the Great Resignation labor trend.

"I just quit my job/ I'm gonna find new drive/ Damn they work me so damn hard/ Work by nine/ Then off past five/ And they work my nerves/ That's why I cannot sleep at night," she sings on the track that was released on Monday.

"Release your job, release the time," the dance track continues, using a vocal sample from rapper Big Freedia's 2014 song "Explode."

Fans immediately took to social media to share their reactions to the song, with many saying they would quit their jobs now that Beyoncé said so.

"Is she telling us to quit our jobs?? Because I will, Beyoncé, I will!" a user said in a tweet , which has since received more than 123,000 likes.

"An hour into the work day and I see why Beyoncé told me to quit my job," another user tweeted .

"Me writing my letter of resignation after Beyonce told me to quit my job even though I already gave my boss 2 weeks notice last week," a TikToker shared in a video that has received more than 73,000 views.

"This was the confirmation I needed," the user added in the caption.

Another Twitter user quipped that Beyoncé was "responsible for the second wave of the great resignation."

The Great Resignation refers to the pandemic-era labor trend wherein record numbers of workers voluntarily quit their jobs for various reasons. As Insider reported last month, the number of Americans quitting their jobs may remain permanently elevated.

"Break My Soul" is the first single from the Beyoncé's highly anticipated seventh album, "Renaissance," which is set for release on July 29.

The superstar previously hinted at the album title during an interview with Harper's Bazaar last September.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," she told the outlet when asked about new music. "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."

Read the original article on Insider

