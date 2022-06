The First United Methodist Church at the corner of 2nd Avenue North and 6th Street in downtown is withdrawing its conditional use permit for an emergency shelter. Jeff Hindoien, Great Falls city attorney, said during the June 21 commission meeting that he’s been in touch with the church’s legal counsel and they’re withdrawing the application to revise their plan and submit a new CUP application.

