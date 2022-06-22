ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 6/22

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wD9U5_0gI6N38p00

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Katherine and Alec Thieda, Sylvania, boy, June 17.

Hannah and Jason Rogers, Delta, Ohio, boy, June 20.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Dana and Nick Mazarek, Holland, boy, June 20.

Haley and Philip Senn, Metamora, Ohio, girl, June 20.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

June 17, 2022

Ashley Kelley, 35, scheduler/​biller, and Elise White, 38, floor layer, both of Toledo.

Jason Matthews, 43, driver, and Charmine Crumby, 38, direct care, both of Toledo.

Michael Izsak, 34, meter reader, and Alexanderia Hills, 29, mortgage underwriter, both of Toledo.

Ramos Dominguez, 53, truck driver, and Rosa Bueno, 53, laborer, both of Toledo.

Gage Leckey, 25, information technology director, and Riley Steinbock, 26, administrative assistant, both of Toledo.

David Franklin, 43, case picker, and Mindy Calaway, 28, production associate, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assault

Christy Stevens, shot at in the 3700 block of Upton.

Robbery

Family Dollar, can of vegetables, cooking trays, and other items from business in the 3000 block of Cherry.

Burglaries

Shannon Sprott, wallet with contents from residence in the 3600 block of Drexel.

Daija Butler, no loss reported from residence in the 700 block of Siegel.

Thefts

Hunter Brown, credit cards, wallet, and other items from vehicle in the 5900 block of Walnut Circle.

Sun Federal Credit, money from bank in the 3300 block of Executive.

Yakira Roberts, wallet with contents from vehicle in the 3300 block of Arlington.

Geddis Paving, chain saws from vehicle in the 2500 block of South Reynolds.

Victoria’s Secret, perfumes and merchandise from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Tamara Willis, medication from residence in the 1100 block of Brooke Park.

Boost Mobile, phones from business in the 4400 block of Lewis.

Margaret Bugai, credit card and cash from residence in the 100 block of Van Buren.

Devon McElya, shoes, hats, and gun from vehicle at North Michigan and Walnut.

Toledo Area Sanitation, bike from vehicle in the unit block of Main.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Hannah Jimenz-Palomares from Israel Jimenz-Palomares.

Lauren Szymanski from Erik Szymanski.

Faye Hokans from Camry Hokans.

Alison Dieter from Jacob Dieter.

Jennifer Cote from William Cote.

Giselle Hovey from Shawn Hovey.

Kevia Johnson from James Townsend.

Alison Crossen from Jacob Crossen.

Adrian Martinez from Virginia Garcia.

Elana Lauber from S. Steve Lau- ber.

S. Steve Lauber from Elana Lau- ber.

Abdulrahman Howard from Imane Jamili.

Imane Jamili from Abdulrahman Howard.

Alexander Hund from Abbey Hunt.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

Benjamin Carr and Jane Carr.

Kyle Williams and Leslie Gerrick.

Jeffrey Matuszewski and Amy Matuszewski.

Jennifer Mason and Marc Mason.

Tony Nahm and Brandie Nahm.

Emily Smith and Darrell Smith.

Michael Faziani and Dulce Faziani.

Alexander Urban III and Amy Urban.

Roger Schroeder and Debra Schroeder.

April Hankerson and Lester Hankerson.

Bryan Arman and Justynn Galey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Fire sears Social in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG — A manager and workers escaped a city restaurant that went up in flames Thursday afternoon. Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz said crews were called to Social Gastropub on Ohio 25 around 2 p.m. Multiple 911 calls were received. “By the time we got here, we already started...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

69th class of the Toledo Police Academy begins Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For 40 recruits the future is now one step closer, as Friday marks the first day of training for the 69th class of the Toledo police academy. Toledo Chief of Police, George Kral, told 13abc, that even though his first day at the police academy was over 30 years ago, he still remembers his instructors and fellow cadets.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promedica Flower Hospital#Sun Federal Credit#Executive
WTOL 11

City of Toledo looking to expand violence interrupter program

TOLEDO, Ohio — Solving gun violence in Toledo has become a major priority, and a major investment. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is looking to increase the number of violence interrupters from three to nine. It's a job that pays anywhere between $45,000 - $60,000. Toledo has had 25 homicides so...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

The search for Waldo is on in Perrysburg

Where’s Waldo? In Perrysburg, of course! The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five local businesses throughout our community this July. Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2022, Find Waldo Local is a great summer activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses, including Kids Klothesline, Lola’s Perrysburg, and Just Skateboarding!
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Survey says: Gambling up with Perrysburg teens

PERRYSBURG — A recent survey analysis shows online gambling is up among teens in Perrysburg Schools. An analysis of the 2022 Youth Survey for Perrysburg Schools was presented to the school board on Monday by William Ivoska, Ph.D. He has done this type of work for the district since 2014. He is retired from Owens Community College and taught survey research analysis.
PERRYSBURG, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Thunder Over the River fireworks set for Sat.

The Shoreland Firefighters Association will host the Thunder Over the River fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, June 25. They are promising “the sky over the Point Shoreland area will come alive with booming sound and vibrant color.”. Rick Phillips, fireworks chairman for the Shoreland Firefighters Association, is asking...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Sylvania, OH
City
Metamora, OH
City
Monroe, OH
City
Van Buren, OH
City
Drexel, OH
City
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

Driver crashes into Pizza Hut on Secor Road

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a restaurant in west Toledo Thursday afternoon. A woman drove off the road and struck the corner of Pizza Hut on Secor Road, according to authorities. Part of the wall was destroyed and a man sitting inside the restaurant at a corner booth was hit by the car. The man was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man’s body recovered from Maumee River in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a Grand Rapids, Ohio man was recovered Saturday from the Maumee River in Henry County after hitting his head and falling into the water, according to authorities. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded about 6:40 p.m. to the Maumee River...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Napoleon woman, child hurt in US 6 crash

WESTON — A Napoleon woman sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash west of the village on Wednesday. According to the crash report filed by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:30 p.m., Alayna Sebald, Belleville, Michigan, was traveling southbound on Ohio 235 and stopped at the posted stop sign at U.S. 6. She then pulled into the intersection and struck the westbound vehicle driven by Maria Sanchez, Napoleon.
NAPOLEON, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Jennifer L. Coil, Continental, was granted a divorce from Andrew C. Poucher, Paulding. They were married July 18 2019 in Paulding County and have one child. Aaron J. Stringer, 23, Lima, pleaded guilty to drug abuse/possession. Sentence: $150 fine, six-months license suspension. Norfolk Southern Railroad, Fort Wayne, Ind., pleaded no...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Bobcat Bonnie's gets blowback for drink special aimed at women

The owner of Bobcat Bonnie's restaurants in metro Detroit posted a special on Friday on its Facebook page directed at women that took some good and bad flak. "We know you may be in need of a drink, all Signature Cocktails are $5 for those who lost their reproductive rights today. We support and love you. Grab a friend and come hang with us," the post read. ...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

VIDEOS: Perrysburg restaurant goes up in flames, deemed total loss

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews are working to put out a massive fire at a Perrysburg restaurant. Social Gastropub went up in flames Thursday afternoon. Photos from the scene from the Perrysburg Fire Department showed flames through the roof and smoke plumes could be seen from miles away. Perrysburg...
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Lima News

Built in 1855, Bluffton barn finds new home

BLUFFTON — Moving a barn is a huge endeavor. The Swiss Homestead, also known as the Schumacher House, offers a glimpse into the lives of Swiss immigrants in portions of Allen and Putnam counties known as the Settlement. Now the Swiss Community Historical Society of the Bluffton and Pandora...
BLUFFTON, OH
fox40jackson.com

11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – Grace Routon, 11, was selling lemonade on Saturday outside of her Toledo home. She was raising money for her church, and everything was going according to plan until two young boys riding a four-wheeler came to buy a glass. They left the lemonade stand but came back.
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg, Maumee host Independence Day fireworks on July 3

PERRYSBURG — The City of Perrysburg and the City of Maumee will be hosting the traditional Independence Day fireworks on July 3, with a rain date of July 4. Fireworks will begin at dusk and will last approximately 20-25 minutes. As in years past, the two cities will split the cost of the fireworks display, which is around $24,000 for each city.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy