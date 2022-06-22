Daily Log: 6/22

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Katherine and Alec Thieda, Sylvania, boy, June 17.

Hannah and Jason Rogers, Delta, Ohio, boy, June 20.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Dana and Nick Mazarek, Holland, boy, June 20.

Haley and Philip Senn, Metamora, Ohio, girl, June 20.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

June 17, 2022

Ashley Kelley, 35, scheduler/​biller, and Elise White, 38, floor layer, both of Toledo.

Jason Matthews, 43, driver, and Charmine Crumby, 38, direct care, both of Toledo.

Michael Izsak, 34, meter reader, and Alexanderia Hills, 29, mortgage underwriter, both of Toledo.

Ramos Dominguez, 53, truck driver, and Rosa Bueno, 53, laborer, both of Toledo.

Gage Leckey, 25, information technology director, and Riley Steinbock, 26, administrative assistant, both of Toledo.

David Franklin, 43, case picker, and Mindy Calaway, 28, production associate, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assault

Christy Stevens, shot at in the 3700 block of Upton.

Robbery

Family Dollar, can of vegetables, cooking trays, and other items from business in the 3000 block of Cherry.

Burglaries

Shannon Sprott, wallet with contents from residence in the 3600 block of Drexel.

Daija Butler, no loss reported from residence in the 700 block of Siegel.

Thefts

Hunter Brown, credit cards, wallet, and other items from vehicle in the 5900 block of Walnut Circle.

Sun Federal Credit, money from bank in the 3300 block of Executive.

Yakira Roberts, wallet with contents from vehicle in the 3300 block of Arlington.

Geddis Paving, chain saws from vehicle in the 2500 block of South Reynolds.

Victoria’s Secret, perfumes and merchandise from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Tamara Willis, medication from residence in the 1100 block of Brooke Park.

Boost Mobile, phones from business in the 4400 block of Lewis.

Margaret Bugai, credit card and cash from residence in the 100 block of Van Buren.

Devon McElya, shoes, hats, and gun from vehicle at North Michigan and Walnut.

Toledo Area Sanitation, bike from vehicle in the unit block of Main.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Hannah Jimenz-Palomares from Israel Jimenz-Palomares.

Lauren Szymanski from Erik Szymanski.

Faye Hokans from Camry Hokans.

Alison Dieter from Jacob Dieter.

Jennifer Cote from William Cote.

Giselle Hovey from Shawn Hovey.

Kevia Johnson from James Townsend.

Alison Crossen from Jacob Crossen.

Adrian Martinez from Virginia Garcia.

Elana Lauber from S. Steve Lau- ber.

S. Steve Lauber from Elana Lau- ber.

Abdulrahman Howard from Imane Jamili.

Imane Jamili from Abdulrahman Howard.

Alexander Hund from Abbey Hunt.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

Benjamin Carr and Jane Carr.

Kyle Williams and Leslie Gerrick.

Jeffrey Matuszewski and Amy Matuszewski.

Jennifer Mason and Marc Mason.

Tony Nahm and Brandie Nahm.

Emily Smith and Darrell Smith.

Michael Faziani and Dulce Faziani.

Alexander Urban III and Amy Urban.

Roger Schroeder and Debra Schroeder.

April Hankerson and Lester Hankerson.

Bryan Arman and Justynn Galey.