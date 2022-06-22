Hussain: Rude cell phone users disturb our peace

Cell phones are marvelous. They help us get in touch with our families and friends at the touch of a few buttons. When I think of fixed phones, long extension cords, and often poor connections, I wonder how we did what we did with all those constraints. Back in the 1960s it often took days for an overseas long-distance phone call to go through, and they were rather expensive.

Now we can dial almost anyone in the world any time. Cell phones not only let us take photos, monitor our heart rhythm, measure blood sugar, receive and send messages, but also allow us to talk, and for some people to talk incessantly.

A few days ago, the New York Times in the section Metropolitan Diary published the following message from a reader: “I was on the M104 [bus], and a woman was talking loudly on her phone. She was explaining to whoever she was talking to about how she has flirted with a guy to make her ex jealous.”

At one point, her voice became a mumble, and the man sitting across from her interrupted. “Excuse me, can you please raise your voice?” he said. “It sort of dropped, and we couldn’t hear what happened.” The other passengers applauded.

A few months ago, while waiting for my flight in Delta Airline’s lounge at LaGuardia airport I overheard a young man, perhaps 30, walking back and forth in the lounge and loudly talking on the phone. He had ear pods, so could talk without holding the phone in his hand.

For 45 minutes he laid out his personal life to whomever he was talking to in a loud enough voice for everyone in the lounge to hear. He was going through a breakup with his girlfriend, and he was pouring his heart out to the person on the other end. “When she dumped me, she totally forgot how much I had done for her. Totally self-serving and selfish b---- she turned out to be.”

I am sure he was also relaying some details of their intimate relationship but, unlike the woman on the bus in the New York Times story, he was pacing back and forth, and I was missing part of the tantalizing conversation. That one man, totally oblivious to the comfort of others, had rudely disrupted the tranquility of the entire lounge. In older, more civilized times, people wrote to the likes of Dear Abby, Ann Landers, or Dr. Laura for advice and waited for the reply to appear in the paper a few weeks later.

However, in the here-and-now culture we need instant solutions, and in the process totally ignore those who happen to be in the earshot. I was frustrated that some people left the lounge.

Once while shopping at The Andersons in Toledo, I heard an anesthesiologist discussing some of his patients on the phone. Someone must have called him to ask about a patient. He roamed the store talking on the phone and making sure everyone there knew who he was, notwithstanding, the stethoscope around his neck. In the medical profession bedside manners include not talking about patients in public.

And then last winter there was this loud woman in Wildwood Metropark who talked nonstop on her phone. Her voice echoed in the forest even though I could not see her. After about 30 minutes when our trails did cross, she was still talking. Her loud voice had drowned other sounds in the forest. It was strange, but the woodpecker stopped pecking, and the birds stopped singing. And the owl did not give a hoot. She was in her own world with an attitude that the rest of the world be damned. Shakespeare had famously said,’’ In nature’s infinite book of secrecy, a little I can read.” She was not trying to read nature but instead was trampling on it.

There is a common thread between the woman on the bus in Brooklyn, the man in Delta’s lounge, the anesthesiologist broadcasting his patients’ history, and the motormouth disturbing the peace in a park: they are all boorish and are oblivious to the private space of other people, and in case of the woman in the park, the private and privileged space of animals.

Henry David Thoreau of Walden’s Pond fame wrote these prophetic lines in the 19th century: “How little do the most wonderful inventions of modern times detain us.

They insult nature. Every machine, or particular application, seems a slight outrage against universal laws.”

S. Amjad Hussain is an emeritus professor of surgery and humanities at the University of Toledo. His column runs every other week in The Blade. Contact him at aghaji3@icloud.com.