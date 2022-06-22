ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

New Iberia Plans to Place Traffic Cameras around the City.

By Drakkar Francois
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnOO3_0gI6N0Ue00

New Iberia City Council members are hearing a proposal to install traffic cameras around the city.

Proponents say installing the cameras will reduce accidents caused by speeding vehicles. We checked in with some residents to see what they had to say.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Rena Brooks.

“I think it’s a pretty good idea,” said Henry Duplantus.

“It doesn’t bother me,” said Jessie LeGrier.

At Tuesday's council meeting a company based in Tennessee called Blue Line Solutions was to make a proposal to the council members, saying the cameras will bring the city revenue and save lives.

Two women who often commute to New Iberia say they feel driving will feel safer if the cameras are installed.

“I feel safer to drive now, well, I felt safe before but now it’s going to be even more so now especially if they know that the cameras are out there, they are always going to be aware that cameras are out there watching them,” Brooks said.

"Yes, because it will make some people a little more careful. It will be because if they see that there are cameras there and they are speeding they are going to catch them,” LeGrier said.

A New Iberia native, Duplantus said that if the cameras are installed around New Iberia, he hopes this can change the way some people drive.

“I had some people slam the breaks behind me or blow the horn at me because I’m not going fast enough. So, you drive the speed limit, and they want to run over, so I think this is going to be pretty good,” Duplantus stated.

Comments / 6

Nikki
4d ago

High violent crime and new Iberia is worried about a couple wrecks. This reporter picked out the quotes the want just to push the narrative they want

Reply
5
Doubleplay2
4d ago

It's just a money grab, the camera they put on Hopkins St haven't stopped anything , the company that owns the camera is the one making the money.

Reply
2
FukUn Yofeelinz
4d ago

They need to place cameras in the areas affected by all of the shootings

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued June 15-21

BANK: 1405 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, new drive-up ATM addition at Gulf Coast Bank; applicant, The Sellers Group; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $131,000. BREWERY: 329 Dulles Drive, description, space for Adopted Dog Brewery; applicant, Ryan Pecot; contractor, BECC; $202,800. COMMERCIAL: 2431 Congress St., description, renovations for former Fast Eddie’s space;...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Cars
State
Tennessee State
New Iberia, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Iberia, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

The Safest Neighborhoods in Lafayette and Acadiana

Unfortunately, every Parish, city, and neighborhood in Acadiana has crime. Instead of focusing on the negative, we figured we'd rather talk about some of the fantastic neighborhoods throughout Acadiana and highlight "The Safest Neighborhoods in Lafayette and Acadiana". Let's go... The Uniform Crime Reporting Program has just released its latest...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eunice News

Eunice News to be delivered by mail

The Eunice News will begin delivery by mail starting with the July 3 edition. Rising distribution costs are causing the change. If you live in the 70535 zip code you will receive your Thursday edition of The Eunice News by mail on Thursday and your Sunday edition on Saturday. Subscription rates will increase at your renewal date. New subscriptions rates will be $36.75 for a 3 month subscription, …
EUNICE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cameras#Iberia#New Iberia City Council#Blue Line Solutions
theadvocate.com

'I'm getting out:' Lafayette apartment complex residents cite no air-conditioning, unsafe conditions

As the temperature threatened to hit 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon, Kevon Mallet sought reprieve outside in the shade because the inside of his apartment was even hotter. His central air-conditioning unit was running, but it was blowing warm air into his apartment. And that wasn't even the greatest of his concerns. The ceiling of one of his bathrooms had fallen into the tub below two weeks earlier, revealing black mold that had formed from a water leak in the apartment above his. His kitchen sink was stopped up, and bugs crawled on the walls.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
99.9 KTDY

Controversial Signs at South College Center—Misunderstood

A lot of people are talking about these signs at the South College Center but it's not what you think. I had several people reach out to me about some signs that are at the South College Center on Johnston Street. After reading the signs many people thought that they were in response to the paid parking issue at Moncus Park, however, that is not really the case.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy