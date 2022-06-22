New Iberia Plans to Place Traffic Cameras around the City.

New Iberia City Council members are hearing a proposal to install traffic cameras around the city.

Proponents say installing the cameras will reduce accidents caused by speeding vehicles. We checked in with some residents to see what they had to say.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Rena Brooks.

“I think it’s a pretty good idea,” said Henry Duplantus.

“It doesn’t bother me,” said Jessie LeGrier.

At Tuesday's council meeting a company based in Tennessee called Blue Line Solutions was to make a proposal to the council members, saying the cameras will bring the city revenue and save lives.

Two women who often commute to New Iberia say they feel driving will feel safer if the cameras are installed.

“I feel safer to drive now, well, I felt safe before but now it’s going to be even more so now especially if they know that the cameras are out there, they are always going to be aware that cameras are out there watching them,” Brooks said.

"Yes, because it will make some people a little more careful. It will be because if they see that there are cameras there and they are speeding they are going to catch them,” LeGrier said.

A New Iberia native, Duplantus said that if the cameras are installed around New Iberia, he hopes this can change the way some people drive.

“I had some people slam the breaks behind me or blow the horn at me because I’m not going fast enough. So, you drive the speed limit, and they want to run over, so I think this is going to be pretty good,” Duplantus stated.