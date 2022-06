(Washington County, MO) A man from Cadet, 50 year old Doyle G. Dunivan, is recovering from moderate injuries after being involved in a one car accident in Washington County Tuesday night about 8:30. Highway Patrol reports indicate Dunivan was headed south on Highway 47, south of Eagle Road, when the car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Dunivan, who was wearing his seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO