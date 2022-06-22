ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille Hosts Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones for June Blues Brunch

By Op-Ed
SuncoastPost
SuncoastPost
 4 days ago
Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones, on Sunday, June 26th, from 11 am – 2 pm. Call 941-896-9660 today to make reservations to experience delicious chef-created brunch menu items and authentic blues. Mattison’s features a covered, open-air patio perfect for dining safely and comfortably. The monthly blues brunches usually fill up,...

SuncoastPost

Refreshing Recipes for the Summer Here on the Suncoast

The summer is here with the humid heat, kids out of school, and plenty of ways we want to be outside enjoying the Suncoast. With the Fourth of July, family reunions, and simple picnics at the beach, you still want to prepare refreshing treats for everyone that look good and aren’t heavy in this sweltering heat. We have compiled a list of light, refreshing recipes to help add to any affair here on the Suncoast this summer.
RECIPES
SuncoastPost

Sarasota Hooters Hosts Send Off Party Honoring Their Pageant Contestant Sloan Miavitz

Sarasota Hooters hosted a beach themed party to wish good luck to Sarasota Hooters Girl Sloan Miavitz before she heads to Lake Tahoe to compete in the 2022 Miss Hooters International Pageant. Miavitz will compete for her second year in a row in the pageant. Last year, the 22-year old Sarasota native finished first runner up. She will compete against Hooters Girls from all over the country for the title of 2022 “Miss Hooters International and a cash prize of $30,000.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Make Summer Cooler With Community Radio on the Florida Suncoast

It is just another day, and you are driving along taking in the sights and navigating the dangers Tamami Trail can pose. Then, it hits you. (Figurative “hit” here, nothing to be worried about.) You realize your mundane drive has been energized by some mind tickling conversation happening in the background. It can’t be your teenagers, they stopped talking to you years ago. As you listen, it sounds like the chatter of what could be Aunt Bea and Opie, discussing the upcoming town square picnic. It takes you back to your childhood, sitting quietly at the adults table listening in on their conversations. It’s coming out of the speakers, you come to realize. It is nostalgia, whose time is reminiscent of one’s easier days, somewhere between childhood and paying bills. The music starts and you pivot from a rockabilly song with a great beat to a 70s country tune you forgot you knew. You find yourself muttering, “That was CCR?” It’s head-spinning and a good thing you have your seatbelt on. This is community radio, WKDW to be exact and it’s all I’m tuned into these days.
NORTH PORT, FL
SuncoastPost

Some Great Ideas for Father’s Day Here on the Suncoast

If you aren’t keeping track, Father’s Day is next weekend, June 19, 2022. The good news is that you still have time to make reservations, find some great gifts, or plan a day that your father will love. We understand that for some, this day can be difficult whether, through various circumstances, not everyone has a father to celebrate with – but many have father figures. A great coach, the uncle, adopted by a choice friend or other male in your life who just deserves a day to give them a big pat on the back for their influence in your world. Here are a few ideas that might help prepare for your Father’s Day here on the Suncoast.
CELEBRATIONS
SuncoastPost

8 Things You Need To Know Before Moving To Tampa

Florida is the third most populous state in the U.S, with over 21 million people. It’s also the fourth richest in terms of GDP. Tampa, Florida, is the third-largest city in the state, with a population of 395,912. This city is on the shores of Tampa Bay, which has the largest port in the state.
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
