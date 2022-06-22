Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille Hosts Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones for June Blues Brunch

It is just another day, and you are driving along taking in the sights and navigating the dangers Tamami Trail can pose. Then, it hits you. (Figurative “hit” here, nothing to be worried about.) You realize your mundane drive has been energized by some mind tickling conversation happening in the background. It can’t be your teenagers, they stopped talking to you years ago. As you listen, it sounds like the chatter of what could be Aunt Bea and Opie, discussing the upcoming town square picnic. It takes you back to your childhood, sitting quietly at the adults table listening in on their conversations. It’s coming out of the speakers, you come to realize. It is nostalgia, whose time is reminiscent of one’s easier days, somewhere between childhood and paying bills. The music starts and you pivot from a rockabilly song with a great beat to a 70s country tune you forgot you knew. You find yourself muttering, “That was CCR?” It’s head-spinning and a good thing you have your seatbelt on. This is community radio, WKDW to be exact and it’s all I’m tuned into these days.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO